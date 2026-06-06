Cunningham's 3-Homer Night Can't Lift TinCaps Past Captains

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne TinCaps outfielder Jake Cunningham tied a franchise record, hitting three home runs Friday night, as the 'Caps lost 11-8 to the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

Cunningham, a former fifth-round pick by the Orioles in 2023, signed with the Padres on a Minor League deal in the offseason. It is the fourth three-home run game by a TinCap/Wizard (24-31) in franchise history and the first since Robert Hassell III in 2021.

Hassell's was the first by a TinCap since Jonathan Galvez hit three on July 22, 2010, vs. Peoria. The only Wizard to accomplish the feat was Jon Benick (July 3, 2002, vs. Quad Cities).

The graduate of UNC Charlotte had more home runs on Friday than he did in 76 games in High-A Aberdeen in 2025 and is now second in the Midwest League this season with 13. The 23-year-old began the scoring with a three-run home run in the first, then followed it up with a two-run blast in the third, and capped it off with a solo home run in the fifth. The total distance of the three home runs was 1,184 feet, 22.4% of a mile.

The TinCaps held both a 6-1 and a 7-3 lead, but Lake County (30-24) stormed back, scoring each of their first three runs on solo home runs and later scoring eight unanswered. The Captains batted all nine in the seventh inning for the fifth time in the last three games, scoring three runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batter, and an error to make it a one-run game.

In the eighth, Lake County, now 12-4 in its last 16 games, scored four more to take the lead. Aaron Walton (No. 17 Guardians prospect) launched his second home run of the game. The three-run go-ahead home run hit the batter's eye in center field. Left fielder Nolan Schubart (No. 21 Guardians prospect) went back-to-back, hitting an opposite-field solo home run to extend the lead to 10-7.

Fort Wayne's offense did not score a run between the sixth and the eighth, ending the night with 14 strikeouts for the second consecutive game. The mark is a season high.

Both teams traded a run in the ninth inning as Cunningham stepped up as the tying runner with two outs, but eventually popped out to first to end the game.

Next Game: Saturday, June 6 vs Lake County (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Captains Probable Starter: RHP Braylon Doughty (No. 6 Guardians prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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