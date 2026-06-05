Dragons Alfredo Duno Named Reds MiLB Player of the Month for May

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons catcher Alfredo Duno (pronounced DEW-no) has been selected as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for May.

In 22 games in May, Duno batted .338 with eight home runs, six doubles, and 17 RBI while posting a slugging percentage of .713 with an OPS of 1.188. He went 27-for-80 in the month.

Duno, currently ranked as the #1 prospect in the Reds farm system by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, is a 20-year-old native of Venezuela. Overall this season with the Dragons, Duno has appeared in 46 games and is batting .274 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI. Over his last 24 games, Duno is batting .337 with 10 home runs.

Duno is the first Dragons player to earn a Reds MiLB Player or Pitcher of the Month award since Ethan O'Donnell was the Player of the Month in August of 2024. That same season, Cam Collier (April) and Sal Stewart (May) also earned Reds Player of the Month honors while Jared Lyons (May) and Ryan Cardona (July) earned Reds Pitcher of the Month honors.

Other Dragons position players to earn the award since the team moved to the High-A level in 2021 have included Brian Rey (May, 2021), Rece Hinds (May, 2022), Elly De La Cruz (June, 2022), and Blake Dunn (April, 2023). Dragons pitchers to earn the monthly honor since 2021 have included Graham Ashcraft (June, 2021), Andrew Abbott (April, 2022), Joe Boyle (May, 2022), Julian Aguiar (May, 2023).

The Dragons, currently in second place, one game out of first with 12 games to play in the First Half season, have three games remaining on their current road trip at West Michigan that concludes on Sunday.

The Dragons next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, June 8 when they host the Fort Wayne TinCaps. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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