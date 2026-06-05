Kavares Tears Clobbers Longest Home Run of the Season in 10-4 Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind - Fort Wayne fans packed Parkview Field with a season second-best crowd of 6,115 fans, as the 'Caps lost 10-4 to Lake County (Guardians affiliate).

Lake County (29-24) struck first in the opening frame after left fielder Tommy Hawke reached on a single and scored on an RBI fielder's choice. Hawke reached three times, adding a pair of walks and a season-high three stolen bases while scoring each of the first three runs for the Captains

TinCaps (24-30) starter Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect) battled through five innings, walking five batters and giving up three runs. The Florida State product struck out six and retired eight of the final nine batters he faced.

Fort Wayne scored four straight runs between the third and the fourth to take the lead. Right fielder Kavares Tears (No. 26 Padres prospect) went 2-for-4 with a two-run, go-ahead home run to center field. At 454 feet, it is the longest recorded home run by a TinCap this season. Tears later added a triple off the center field wall in the ninth inning for his third of the year. Tears has a hit in six of his last seven games and has driven in 15 runs in his last 12 games played.

The Captains scored eight unanswered runs across the final five innings, walking 12 times and adding a pair of home runs by Maick Collado and Kevin Rivas. Lake County is now tied for the Minor League lead with 344 walks, and is second in the Midwest League with 71 home runs.

Next Game: Friday, June 5 vs Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect)

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Rafe Schlesinger

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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