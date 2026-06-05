Cubs Bested by River Bandit Bullpen in 4-3 Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Davenport, IA - The South Bend Cubs (32-18) dropped their third game of the series against the Quad Cities River Bandits (23-28) on Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park, losing 4-3. With Wisconsin's win at Cedar Rapids, the Cubs' West Division lead is down to 3.5 games.

Left-hander Cole Reynolds made his first start as a 24-year-old for the Cubs, allowing 2 runs in 4.0 innings. After going down in order in the first, Quad Cities struck in the second, as Reynolds started the inning with a walk and a single. With the two runners moved over to second and third on a sacrifice bunt, first baseman Trevor Werner rolled a 2-RBI single into center field on a 3-0 pitch to start the scoring.

The Cubs would answer against Quad Cities starter Emmanuel Reyes, who completed 6.0 innings and delivered a quality start for the River Bandits. The right-hander faced the minimum in his first two frames, but the Cubs bothered him in the next two. They tied the game in the third, as right fielder Christian Olivo doubled to left to drive in second baseman Alex Madera after his leadoff single. Shortstop Ty Southisene later bounced into what could have been an inning-ending double play, but Quad Cities threw the ball away, allowing the tying run to score.

South Bend took its first lead in the top of the fourth, scoring on another throwing error by the River Bandit infield. This time, left fielder Jose Escobar doubled with one out before crossing the plate on Madera's infield hit. Madera's hustle forced a rush from Quad Cities shortstop Tyriq Kemp, who sailed his throw into the visiting dugout behind first base.

Just like in the first two games, South Bend's offense went quiet the rest of the way, producing only one baserunner in the final five innings. The Cubs uncharacteristically wasted a leadoff double in the top of the sixth, leaving center fielder Josiah Hartshorn stranded at third.

Quad Cities would swing the game in the sixth and seventh innings, earning a run in each frame against righty reliever Ben Johnson. In the sixth, a one-out walk led to the tying run, as third baseman Derlin Figueroa labeled an RBI double to the left-center alley. A leadoff double from Werner in the seventh preceded a go-ahead RBI single up the middle from the left fielder Luke Pelzer, pushing Quad Cities into a 4-3 lead.

Led by their two best relievers, the River Bandits retired 12 consecutive Cubs to finish the game. Right-handers LP Langevin and Kamden Edge combined to deliver 3.0 perfect innings, striking out six. Edge was especially dominant, punching out all three hitters he faced in the top of the ninth.

With South Bend leading the series 2-1, the Cubs and River Bandits will next play a 14-inning doubleheader scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, June 5. Right-handers Jostin Florentino and Mason McGwire are scheduled to start Game 1 and Game 2, respectively, for the Cubs.







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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