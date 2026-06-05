Andrew Fischer and Braylon Owens Win Brewers Minor League Awards for May

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Andrew Fischer and Braylon Owens were rewarded for their play last month. The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that the pair of Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are their Player of the Month and Pitcher of the Month for May.

Fischer, the #6 prospect in the Milwaukee system according to MLB Pipeline, is the Minor League Player of the Month for the Brewers. He was 25-for-89 (.281) with 21 walks, ten homers, twenty RBI, and 25 runs scored in 24 games played in May. Fischer had a 1.113 OPS for the Rattlers as he reached base in 22 of the 24 games last month. He is currently on a team-high 23 game on-base streak that has carried over to the first three games of June.

Owens, selected by the Brewers in the tenth round of the 2025 draft out of the University of Texas-San Antonio, is Milwaukee's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He walked nine and struck out 35 over 25 innings pitched in May. Owens made five appearances - three starts - with a save and a 4.32 ERA. He opened June with a win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on June 3 when he allowed one run over five innings. Owens is the Midwest League leader in strikeouts with 60 for the season heading into the games of June 5.

The Timber Rattlers continue their series in Cedar Rapids tonight at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Wisconsin returns to Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday, June 9 with the first game of a seven-game series against the Great Lakes Loons.







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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