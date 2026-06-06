Lugs Collect 1 Hit, 10 Walks, in 4-0 Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Nico Pérez and Jose Mesa hit two-run homers, and the Great Lakes Loons (32-21) tossed a combined 10-walk, one-hitter in a 4-0 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (24-31) on Friday night at Dow Diamond.

Casey Yamauchi 's infield single two batters into the ballgame was Lansing's only hit against Great Lakes starter Brooks Auger (4 innings, five walks), Matt Lanzendorfer (1 2/3 innings) and Jacob Frost (3 1/3 innings, five walks).

All nine Lugnuts hitters drew a walk, with Devin Taylor coaxing a pair.

Lansing's pitchers, conversely, walked only two Loons while striking out 10 - but Ryan Magdic (4 innings, 5 strikeouts) allowed Pérez's seventh home run in the first inning, and Gerlin Rosario gave up Meza's eighth home run in the fifth.

Jorge Marcheco tossed a scoreless sixth, Riley Huge struck out the side in the seventh and Ryan Brown whiffed one in a 1-2-3 eighth.

Great Lakes has won three of the first four games in the six-game series.

Right-hander Tzu-Chen Sha looks to turn around the Nuts' luck at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, opposed by Great Lakes southpaw Sterling Patick.

The Nuts will next return home for a series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels from June 9-14. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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