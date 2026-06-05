Dominant Taylor Sews up 4-1 Win over Loons

Published on June 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Zane Taylor struck out nine batters in 7 2/3 shutout innings, and the Lansing Lugnuts (24-30) beat the Great Lakes Loons (31-21), on Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

The result, coupled with a Dayton victory at West Michigan, narrowed Great Lakes' lead atop the Midwest League's East Division to one game.

Ali Camarillo drilled a two-run third-inning double off Loons lefty Justin Chambers, and Devin Taylor, no relation, followed with a two-run homer for the Lugnuts' full run output.

Zane needed nothing more. The A's fifth-round selection in 2025 from UNC Wilmington turned in his finest professional outing, limiting the Loons to four scattered walks and a pair of two-out infield singles in the sixth inning en route to his team-leading fifth win of the year.

Luis Carrasco recorded the final five outs for his second save, with an Eduardo Guerrero RBI single preventing the shutout.

In the winning cause, Devin Taylor went 2-for-4 with his fifth home run of the year, a ringing double, and a leaping catch at the right field wall to take away extra bases from Nico Pérez in the seventh inning.

The Lugnuts go for a second straight win in the series behind lefty Ryan Magdic at 7:05 p.m. Friday night.

The Nuts will next return home for a series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels from June 9-14. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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