Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:50 PM at West Michigan)

Published on June 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, June 4, 2026 l Game # 54

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:50 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (30-23) at West Michigan Whitecaps (17-36)

LH Kyle McCoy (1-1, 6.75) vs. RH Lucas Elissalt (0-3, 5.35)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 7, West Michigan 1 (all games at West Michigan).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 30-23, second place in MWL East Division, 2 games behind first place Great Lakes with 13 to play.

Last Game: Wednesday: West Michigan 6, Dayton 4. The Whitecaps erased a 4-3 Dayton lead with three runs in the bottom of the eighth to win. The first five West Michigan runs in the game were scored by runners who had reached base on walks. Jacob Friend had a solo homer for Dayton in the fifth. The Dragons had led 3-0 going to the bottom of the 5 th ; this marked the first time the Dragons lost a game in which they had held a 3-run lead since April 21. The Dragons held a record of 23-2 when leading at the end of 7 innings prior to last night.

Current Series at West Michigan (6/2-6/7): Dayton 1, West Michigan 1. The Dragons have outscored the Whitecaps, 14-10. Dayton team stats in the series: .239 batting avg. (.222 with runners in scor. pos.); 5 HR, 3 SB, 5.29 ERA, 0 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are two games out of first place, trailing Great Lakes, in the East Division playoff race with 13 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons also have secured the tie-breaker over the Loons should the teams finish with identical records. Lake County is 3 1/2 games out of first. The Dragons have not won a First Half division title since 2007.

The Dragons 13 remaining first half games are all vs. teams currently below .500 including four at West Michigan (17-36); six vs. Fort Wayne (24-29) and three at Peoria (26-27).

The Dragons have won three of their last four games and five of their last seven.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Duno in his last 23 G (5/3-present) is batting .341, 9 HR, 6 2B, 18 RBI, 1.201 OPS, to raise his average from .203 to .274.

Carter Graham in his last 32 G (4/29-present) is batting .339, 6 HR, 12 2B, and 32 RBI with a 1.062 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .310.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 16 G is batting .339, 3 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 22 R, 1.011 OPS. He leads the MWL in hits (62) while batting .315.

Kien Vu has reached base 16 times in his last 9 G, going 9 for 32 (.281) with 2 3B, 1 2B, 3 BB, and 4 HBP.

John Michael Faile in his last 21 games is batting .310, 1 HR, 6 2B, 9 RBI. He is hitting .298 for the year.

Victor Acosta in his last 10 G is batting .323 (10 for 31) with 2 2B, 1 3B, and 6 RBI.

Peyton Stovall hit home runs in his first two at-bats Tuesday, which gave him homers in three consecutive plate appearances going back to Sunday.

Jacob Friend is 3 for 8 (.375), 1 HR in his first 2 G with Dayton. He was the Florida State League Player of the Month in April this year with Daytona.

-- Since May 1, Carter Graham leads the MWL in RBI (31), 2B (11), and hits (36). Since 5/1, he is batting .340 (6 th in MWL) with a 1.079 OPS (5 th in MWL).

-- Since May 1, Alfredo Duno has posted an OPS of 1.152 (2 nd in MWL) with a slugging percentage of .697 (2 nd in MWL) and 9 HR (2 nd in MWL).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, June 5 (6:50 pm): Dayton RH David Lorduy (0-0, 2.25) at West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (0-1, 2.63)

Saturday, June 6 (7:15 pm): Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-1, 7.20) at West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (0-5, 6.55)

Sunday, June 7 (2:15 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (1-1, 5.19) at West Michigan TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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