Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:50 PM at West Michigan)

Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, June 3, 2026 l Game # 53

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:50 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (30-22) at West Michigan Whitecaps (16-36)

RH Jose Montero (1-0, 3.38) vs. LH Andrew Sears (0-0, 3.18)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 7, West Michigan 0 (all games at West Michigan).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 30-22, second place in MWL East Division, 1 games behind first place Great Lakes with 14 to play.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 10, West Michigan 4. Peyton Stovall hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead a 12-hit Dayton attack. Carter Graham added three hits including a home run while driving in three. Alfredo had two hits including a home run. Jacob Friend, in his High-A debut, had two hits.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are one game out of first place, trailing Great Lakes, in the East Division playoff race with 14 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons also have secured the tie-breaker over the Loons should the teams finish with identical records. Lake County is 3 1/2 games out of first.

The Dragons 14 remaining first half games are all vs. teams currently below .500 including five at West Michigan (16-35); six vs. Fort Wayne (24-28) and three at Peoria (25-27). Great Lakes has 16 games remaining including five vs. Lansing (23-29), seven at Wisconsin (27-22), and four vs. Lake County (27-24).

The Dragons went 17-10 in May, marking their highest wins total in May since they were 19-9 in 2017. They were 16-9 in 2022.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Duno in his last 22 games is batting .358, 9 HR, 6 2B, 18 RBI, 1.255 OPS, to raise his average from .203 to .281.

Carter Graham in his last 31 G (4/29-present) is batting .345, 6 HR, 12 2B, and 32 RBI with a 1.071 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .314.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 15 G is batting .345, 3 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 21 R, 1.043 OPS. He leads the MWL in hits (61) while batting .316.

Kien Vu has reached base 14 times in his last 8 G, going 9 for 30 (.300) with 2 3B, 1 2B, 3 BB, and 2 HBP.

John Michael Faile in his last 20 games is batting .321, 1 HR, 6 2B, 8 RBI. He is hitting .308 for the year.

Peyton Stovall hit home runs in his first two at-bats Tuesday, which gave him homers in three consecutive plate appearances going back to Sunday.

Jacob Friend went 2 for 4 in his High-A debut on Tuesday. He was the Florida State League Player of the Month in April this year with Daytona.

--Alfredo Duno is the Dragons Batter of the Month for May. For the month, he batted .338 with eight home runs, 17 RBI, with a .713 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.188.

-- Cody Adcock is the Dragons Pitcher of the Month for May. He appeared in eight games without allowing a run, going 3-0, 1 Sv, 0.00 ERA, 13.2 IP, 2 H.

--Carter Graham is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 5/25-5/31. He batted .350 with 1 HR, 10 RBI, and an OPS of 1.150. Reynardo Cruz is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He tossed five innings, allowing just one run on two hits with four strikeouts.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, June 4 (6:50 pm): Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (1-1, 6.75) at West Michigan RH Lucas Elissalt (0-3, 5.35)

Friday, June 5 (6:50 pm): Dayton RH Ty Floyd (0-1, 5.68) at West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (0-1, 2.63)

Saturday, June 6 (7:15 pm): Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-1, 7.20) at West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (0-5, 6.55)

Sunday, June 7 (2:15 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (1-1, 5.19) at West Michigan TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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