PNC, TinCaps Name 2026 "Going to Bat for Small Business" Winners

Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Two standout local businesses - Copper Spoon and Three Rivers Electric - have been named winners of the 2026 Going to Bat for Small Business initiative. The recognition is a collaboration between PNC Bank and the Fort Wayne TinCaps, designed to elevate small businesses across northeast Indiana.

Now in its fourth year, Going to Bat for Small Business recognizes businesses with strong growth, community impact, and future potential, providing a platform to boost visibility through a comprehensive marketing package during the TinCaps season. Since launching in 2023, the initiative has spotlighted a growing roster of impactful local businesses, including Kanela Coffee and Standing Ovation (2023), TCB Games and Gough Legal (2024), and Hunsche CPA Group and Truck Maintenance (2025).

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy," said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president for northern Indiana. "At PNC, we often say the best businesses are 'boring' - built on consistency, discipline, and long-term growth. That's exactly what drives lasting success, and it's why we're proud to champion entrepreneurs across northeast Indiana."

Copper Spoon will be honored during a pregame ceremony on June 3, and Three Rivers Electric on August 6 at Parkview Field. Each winner receives a marketing package through the TinCaps platforms valued at more than $10,000, including:

A WPTA-TV "Local Business Spotlight" feature and 21Alive.com coverage

In-game recognition, radio and TV mentions

A luxury suite experience at Parkview Field

Digital advertising and in-stadium promotion

Social media amplification and fan engagement opportunities

"Fort Wayne's small businesses are more than storefronts - they are anchors of our community, creating jobs, fostering innovation and helping define the culture of our city. This impact reaches far beyond the economy," said Dr. Andrea Robinson, Economic Development Administrator, City of Fort Wayne Community Development Division. "The Going to Bat for Small Business initiative celebrates entrepreneurs who continue to invest in Fort Wayne to help our city thrive."

Small businesses employ nearly half of the U.S. workforce and create two-thirds of net new jobs, underscoring their critical role in driving economic growth and community vitality. In Fort Wayne, that impact is deeply local - powering neighborhoods, energizing downtown, and shaping the region's identity.

"Small businesses are the character of our community," added Mike Nutter, TinCaps President. "Think about your favorite shop or restaurant, it's most likely a small business unique to northeast Indiana. We're proud to partner with PNC to recognize the small businesses that play an integral role in our community and make Fort Wayne a vibrant place to live, work and play."

Winners were selected through a blind judging process from dozens of applicants, evaluated on growth, community impact, employee focus, and future potential. The judging panel included representatives from Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the City of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Black Chamber, Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber, Better Business Bureau, WBOI, and Fort Wayne Newspapers, among others.

This marks PNC's 23rd consecutive season supporting the TinCaps and reflects the bank's broader commitment to local business success. Since 2020, the Going to Bat for Small Business initiative has expanded to multiple markets - including collaboration with MLB and MiLB teams - helping drive visibility and growth for local entrepreneurs.

"Programs like this are about more than recognition - they create opportunity," Ladd added. "When small businesses succeed, our entire community succeeds."

For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/fort-wayne/fans/pnc-small-business.







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