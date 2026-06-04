Walks Haunt Dragons as West Michigan Comes from Behind to Top Dayton, 6-4

Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a 4-3 Dayton lead and defeat the Dragons 6-4 on Wednesday night. The two clubs have split the first two games in the six-game series.

With the loss, the Dragons fell to two games out of first place, trailing the Great Lakes Loons, who defeated Lansing 6-4 on Wednesday night for their second straight win in their series. There are 13 games to play in the Midwest League first half season.

Game Recap: The Dragons built a 3-0 lead over the first half of the game, scoring single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings.

The Dragons opened the scoring in the first when Carlos Sanchez singled, went to second when Kien Vu was hit by a pitch, and eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0. In the fourth, Vu was again hit by a pitch, went to second on a wild pitch, and eventually scored from third on John Michael Faile's sacrifice fly. In the fifth, Jacob Friend, in only his second game with the team, blasted a long home run to right field to make it 3-0. The homer was Friend's 10th of the year including nine with the Single-A Daytona Tortugas.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero sailed through the first four innings but issued three walks to load the bases in the bottom of the fifth. An infield single brought in West Michigan's first run. Montero was replaced by Jacob Edwards, who allowed a two-run single to the first batter he faced to tie the game at 3-3.

The Dragons jumped back in front in the top of the seventh when Alfredo Alcantara walked and scored on a two-out triple by Victor Acosta to give Dayton a 4-3 lead.

But West Michigan again took advantage of multiple walks in the eighth inning. Dragons reliever Cody Adcock, who did not allow a run in the entire month of May, walked two of the first three batters in the inning and then allowed a ground ball double down the left field line by Bryce Rainer that tied the game and left runners runners at second and third. The next hitter, Clayton Campbell, blooped a single to right to drive in the go-ahead run, and the Whitecaps added one more run in the inning on an infield groundout to extend their lead to 6-4. The Dragons were retired in order in the ninth.

Dayton had only four hits in the game. Acosta was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.

Dragons pitchers walked five batters on the night, and all five scored. Adcock (3-1) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Up Next: The Dragons (30-23) continue their six-game series in Grand Rapids, Michigan against the Whitecaps (17-36) with the third game of the set on Thursday night at 6:50 pm. Kyle McCoy (1-1, 6.75) will start for Dayton against West Michigan's Lucas Elissalt (0-3, 5.35).

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, June 9 when the Dragons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps in the start to a six-game series at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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