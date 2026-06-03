Stovall Belts 2 Home Runs as Dragons Top West Michigan 10-4, Remain One Game out of First Place

Published on June 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - Dayton's Peyton Stovall blasted two home runs and drove in four runs to lead the Dragons to a 10-4 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps in the start to a six-game series on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Dragons remained one game out of first place, keeping pace with the Great Lakes Loons, who defeated Lansing 4-0 on Tuesday night. There are 14 games to play in the Midwest League first half season.

Game Recap: The Dragons started the scoring in the top of the third inning when Peyton Stovall connected on a home run to right field with a runner on base to give Dayton a 2-0 lead. One batter later, Alfredo Duno lined a solo home run to left, his 11th of the season, to make it 3-0.

West Michigan responded, getting a two-out, three-run home run from Garrett Pennington in the bottom of the third to tie the score at 3-3.

But Stovall came through again, connecting on a solo home run in the fifth inning to break the tie and give Dayton a 4-3 lead. Stovall's second home run of the night was his fourth homer of the year, and his third consecutive plate appearance resulting in a home run going back to his tie-breaking two-run blast in the eighth inning on Sunday that lifted the Dragons to a series victory over first place Great Lakes.

Dragons starting pitcher Reynardo Cruz exited after five innings with a 4-3 lead, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Stephen Quigley replaced Cruz and tossed two scoreless innings without allowing a base hit.

The Dragons added to their lead in the seventh when Alfredo Alcantara doubled, went to third on Jacob Friend's bunt single, and scored on Stovall's sacrifice fly to make it 5-3. Then in the eighth inning, Carter Graham connected on a solo home run, his seventh homer of the year, to increase the lead to 6-3.

Victor Diaz replaced Quigley in the bottom of the eighth and allowed one run in the inning as West Michigan pulled back to within two at 6-4. But the Dragons broke the game open with four runs in the top of the ninth, keyed by a run-scoring double by Kien Vu and a two-run double by Graham to make it 10-4.

Diaz pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth inning for his fourth save. Cruz (1-1), the Dayton starter, earned the victory.

The Dragons collected 12 hits. Stovall was 2 for 3 with two home runs and four runs batted in. Graham had three hits including a home run and three RBI. Duno had two hits including a home run. Friend, in his first game with the Dragons after being called up from Single-A Daytona, had two hits.

Notes: The Dragons (30-22) climbed to eight games over .500 for the first time this season. They have won three straight games and five of their last six. They maintained their one-game deficit behind first place Great Lakes but picked up a game on third place Lake County, who lost to Fort Wayne and fell to two and one-half games behind the Dragons.

Up Next: The Dragons continue their six-game series in Grand Rapids, Michigan against the Whitecaps (16-36) on Wednesday night at 6:50 pm. Jose Montero (1-0, 3.38) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, June 9 when the Dragons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps in the start to a six-game series at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2026

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