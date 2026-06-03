Cubs' Bullpen Brilliant in 8-4 Win at Quad Cities

Published on June 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Davenport, IA - The South Bend Cubs (31-17) began a new series and month with another victory Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park, defeating the Quad Cities River Bandits (22-27) by an 8-4 score. South Bend didn't allow a run from the fourth inning onward, overcoming a 4-1 deficit to earn the victory.

Against Quad Cities right-hander Tanner Jones, center fielder Josiah Hartshorn helped the Cubs start the seven-game series strong. With two outs and the bases empty, Hartshorn deposited a 3-0 pitch beyond the wall in right-center field for his eighth long ball of the season. The No. 8 Chicago Cubs prospect now has 3 home runs and 13 RBI in his first seven High-A games.

Quad Cities came right back at right-hander Alfredo Romero and the Cubs in the bottom of the first, tying the game up with two outs. Catcher Blake Mitchell started the rally with a first-pitch double, and three consecutive walks followed to level the score. The River Bandits would then take the lead in the bottom of the third, using two more Romero walks to their advantage. Third baseman Derlin Figueroa capped off the three-run inning with a two-run home run to right, giving his team a 4-1 advantage with his 11th round-tripper of the season.

The Cubs then didn't take long to answer, getting four in the top of the fourth to go ahead 5-4. Four consecutive Cubs reached with one out, beginning with a Hartshorn single. Third baseman Matt Halbach and left fielder Miguel Useche each doubled after that, narrowing the margin to 4-2. An error kept the inning moving for an RBI groundout from catcher Justin Stransky and allowed first baseman Drew Bowser to come up with two outs and two aboard. Coming off a 9-RBI weekend against Fort Wayne, Bowser delivered with a two-run double down the left-field line, a hit that stood up as the game-winner.

With the Cubs up 5-4 at that point, lefty reliever Jackson Brockett entered the game for South Bend and impressively kept the score right there with four scoreless innings. Quad Cities produced only two singles and a walk against Brockett, who registered the win with his dominant effort. Right-hander Kenyi Perez extended his shutout work in the game's final two frames, recording all six of his outs by way of the strikeout to notch his second save of the season.

In between the two hitless Perez innings, the Cubs finally expanded on their 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth. Right fielder Christian Olivo strengthened his case as one of the Midwest League's premier hitters with runners in scoring position, going the other way to single home a run. Hartshorn later fluttered a two-run single to right, pushing the game to its final score of 8-4 and completing his 3-hit, 3-RBI night.

The Cubs and River Bandits will continue the series at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, June 3. South Bend right-hander Kevin Valdez is scheduled to pitch against Quad Cities righty Aiden Jimenez.







Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2026

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