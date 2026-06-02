TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 2 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on June 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Effective Tuesday, June 2, 2026 (Fort Wayne active roster to 29 players, 3 on injured list, 2 Rehab Assignments):

- Left-handed pitcher Ryan Och transferred from ACL Padres to Fort Wayne on rehab (uniform No. 33)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-28) vs. Lake County Captains (27-23)

Tuesday, June 2 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 52 of 132

RHP Matthew Watson (0-3, 24.1 IP, 3.70 ERA) vs. LHP Franklin Gómez (2-1, 43.2 IP, 2.47 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

ROUND 2: Tuesday marks the beginning of the second series between Fort Wayne and Lake County this season. The TinCaps square off against the Captains more than anyone else in 2026, with a pair of six-game sets to follow this week. Fort Wayne made the trek to Eastlake, Ohio, the week of April 14-19, where the teams split a six-game series. The TinCaps return to Classic Auto Group Park later this month, the week of June 23-28, for the final series on the road against the Captains this season. Lake County will come back to Parkview Field July 21-26 to complete the season schedule between the two clubs. Fort Wayne is 41-63 against Lake County since the Midwest League moved to High-A in 2021.

WATTY WORKING: Fort Wayne right-hander Matthew Watson will make his fifth start of the season tonight. The 24-year-old made his professional debut against Lake County at Classic Auto Group Park on April 17, where he punched out a pair across 1 Ã¢..." frames in relief. Watson made his first professional start on May 6 in the first game of a doubleheader at home against Beloit. He tossed four scoreless innings against the Sky Carp and fired just 48 pitches. The righty has gone at least five innings in his last two starts.

TUESDAY WOES: The 'Caps are now 0-7 this season on Tuesdays and 1-8 in series openers following a 5-2 loss last Tuesday night to South Bend. Opponents have out-scored Fort Wayne 49-17 in Tuesday contests so far this year.

DIALING UP THE LONG BALL: Fort Wayne clubbed out a Midwest League-leading 10 home runs as a team in the last series against Lake County the week of April 14-19. Five of the round-trippers came in the Thursday night win, marking the 3rd time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) Fort Wayne has clubbed 5 in a game. All three games have been managed by Jonathan Mathews, with the other two being in the 2023 season. The first in the 'Caps era came on June 29, 2023, at Classic Auto Group Park. On the weekend, Fort Wayne had both an eight-run third on that Saturday and a six-run seventh on Sunday.

THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne left-hander Jamie Hitt produced the second TinCaps quality start of the season on Sunday against South Bend. The southpaw fired 6 Ã¢..." innings and gave up three runs on seven hits. His 96 pitches and innings pitched were the most thrown in an outing by a TinCap this season. Hitt owns the other quality start for Fort Wayne in 2026, which came back on June 10 against Beloit. The former Oklahoma Sooner took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his home start on April 25 against Wisconsin. He struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in 5 IP against Wisconsin. The lefty garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. Those 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: The 'Caps pulled off a comeback for the ages in Friday night's 8-7 victory at Four Winds Field against South Bend. It is the 13th come-from-behind win for the 'Caps this season and the first time Fort Wayne has won when trailing after seven innings. The last time Fort Wayne came back down seven to win a game was on April 22, 2025, in Lansing. The 'Caps came back to win 15-14 behind the third cycle in franchise history from Leo De Vries. Each of Fort Wayne's last five wins have been comebacks.

ONE RUN WARRIORS: Fort Wayne improved to 9-4 in one-run games following Friday night's victory. Three of the TinCaps' last four wins have been by one run. The 'Caps were 14-12 in one-run affairs in 2025.

MOLDED BY CLAY: Fort Wayne closer Clay Edmondson earned his first professional win on Friday. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.43 ERA is second in the Midwest League among arms and fourth in all of Minor League Baseball with as many innings pitched (21.0), trailing Cam Schuelke of Lake County (0.42) in the Midwest League. The sidewinder has only allowed 1 earned run across 21.0 frames and leads MiLB with 10 saves.







Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2026

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