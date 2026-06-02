Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:50 PM at West Michigan)

Published on June 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 2, 2026 l Game # 52

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:50 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (29-22) at West Michigan Whitecaps (16-35)

RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 5.17) vs. RH Hayden Minton (2-2, 3.32)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 6, West Michigan 0 (all games at West Michigan).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 29-22, second place in MWL East Division, 1 games behind first place Great Lakes with 15 to play.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 3, Great Lakes 2. Peyton Stovall blasted a two-run home run to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning and Dylan Simmons recorded the final four outs for the save. The Dragons won four-of-six in the series.

Last Series vs. Great Lakes (5/26-5/31): Dayton 4, Great Lakes 2. The Loons outscored the Dragons 30-27. Dayton team stats in the series: .220 batting avg. (.167 with runners in scor. pos.); 4 HR, 9 SB, 4.83 ERA, 6 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

By winning four-of-six games against first place Great Lakes, the Dragons pulled to within one game of the Loons in the East Division playoff race with 15 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons also secured the tie-breaker over the Loons should the teams finish with identical records. Lake County is 2 1/2 games out of first.

The Dragons 15 remaining first half games are all vs. teams currently below .500 including six at West Michigan (16-35); six vs. Fort Wayne (23-28) and three at Peoria (24-27). Great Lakes has 17 games remaining including six vs. Lansing (23-28), seven at Wisconsin (26-22), and four vs. Lake County (27-23).

Since April 28 (31 games), the Dragons are batting .271 with 38 home runs and an .818 OPS.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham in his last 30 G is batting .333, 5 HR, 11 2B, and 29 RBI with a 1.029 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .305.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 14 G is batting .358, 3 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 20 R, 1.100 OPS. He leads all MWL players in hits (60) while batting .319.

Alfredo Duno in his last 21 games is batting .355, 8 HR, 6 2B, 17 RBI, 1.245 OPS, to raise his average from .203 to .277.

Kien Vu has reached base 13 times in his last 7 G, going 8 for 25 (.320) with 2 3B, 3 BB, and 2 HBP.

John Michael Faile in his last 19 games is batting .338, 1 HR, 6 2B, 8 RBI. He is hitting .322 for the year.

-- The Dragons have several hitters who enjoyed big months in May, including Alfredo Duno (.338, 8 HR), Carter Graham (.333, MWL leading 28 RBI), Carlos Sanchez (.314, 32 R).

--Alfredo Duno is the Dragons Batter of the Month for May. For the month, he batted .338 with eight home runs, 17 RBI, with a .713 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.188.

-- Cody Adcock is the Dragons Pitcher of the Month for May. He appeared in eight games without allowing a run, going 3-0, 1 Sv, 0.00 ERA, 13.2 IP, 2 H.

--Carter Graham is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 5/25-5/31. He batted .350 with 1 HR, 10 RBI, and an OPS of 1.150. Reynardo Cruz is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He tossed five innings, allowing just one run on two hits with four strikeouts.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, June 3 (6:50 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (1-0, 3.38) at West Michigan LH Ben Jacobs (0-0, 4.24)

Thursday, June 4 (6:50 pm): Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (1-1, 6.75) at West Michigan RH Lucas Elissalt (0-3, 5.35)

Friday, June 5 (6:50 pm): Dayton RH Ty Floyd (0-1, 5.68) at West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (0-1, 2.63)

Saturday, June 6 (7:15 pm): Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-1, 7.20) at West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (0-5, 6.55)

Sunday, June 7 (2:15 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz at West Michigan LH Gabriel Reyes

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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