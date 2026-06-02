Captains of the Week (5/26-5/31/26): Izaak Martinez & Nolan Schubart

Published on June 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - For the week of May 26-31, Lake County is recognizing LHP Izaak Martinez and 1B/LF Nolan Schubart as the ninth set of Captains of the Week for the 2026 season for their impressive showings against the Beloit Sky Carp.

IZAAK MARTINEZ, LHP

Martinez did not allow an earned run in two relief appearances against Beloit this past week.

The left-hander threw seven strikeouts in 3.1 combined innings of work, earning his second hold of the season in an 8-3 Captains victory on Saturday, May 30.

On Tuesday, May 26, Martinez threw four strikeouts in two innings out of the Lake County bullpen in a 10-3 Captains victory, surrendering just one unearned run on two hits.

Martinez has been one of the Midwest League's premier relief pitchers this season. His 1.64 ERA in 14 appearances out of the Captains bullpen ranks fourth among Midwest League relievers with at least 20 innings pitched this year. The 24-year-old has thrown 27 strikeouts to just eight walks in 22 innings pitched, converting two of his three save opportunities.

Martinez was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the 18th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of UC San Diego. The Glendora, California native was promoted to the Captains from Single-A Lynchburg (now Hill City) on April 28, 2025, going 5-2 with a 3.24 ERA, one save, and 58 strikeouts to 21 walks in 66.2 innings pitched across 36 relief appearances for Lake County last season.

NOLAN SCHUBART, 1B/LF

Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect, had an impressive series at the plate at Beloit this past week.

In six games played, the left-handed hitter led the Captains with seven RBI, seven runs scored, eight walks, and a .500 on-base percentage (tied), while batting .300 with six hits, one double, and one home run. He reached base in all six games for Lake County.

Schubart logged a pair of two-hit, three-RBI performances on Tuesday, May 26 and Friday, May 29, which helped lead the Captains to a pair of wins by final scores of 10-3 and 12-7, respectively. He also hit his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot, on Wednesday, May 27.

Schubart has been one of the top run producers in the Midwest League this season, ranking top-10 in the league with 39 RBI (second) and 42 walks (sixth). The 22-year-old is currently on a 13-game on-base streak, during which he is batting .306 with 15 hits, 14 runs, three doubles, three home runs, 15 RBI, 12 walks, and a .994 OPS.

Schubart was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State, where he batted .334 with 59 home runs and 199 RBI in three seasons for the Cowboys. The Durand, Michigan native made his pro debut with Single-A Lynchburg (now Hill City) last season soon after being drafted, batting .255 with 13 hits, two doubles, three home runs, seven RBI, 15 walks, and an .895 OPS in 15 regular-season games. He then tallied another three extra-base hits, two doubles and a home run, during Single-A Lynchburg's 2025 Carolina League Championship run.

The Captains will continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game road series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2 at 7:05 p.m. from Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The series will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2026

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