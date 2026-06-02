Pasqualotto, Sanchez Transferred to Wichita; Hernandez Transferred to St. Paul; Daugherty, Lares Transferred from Ft. Myers; Doktorczyk Placed on 7-Day IL

Published on June 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Paulshawn Pasqulotto and RHP Yehizon Sanchez have been transferred to AA Wichita. C Luis Hernandez has been transferred to AAA St. Paul. As corresponding moves, LHP Cesar Lares and C Ian Daugherty have been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers and are active immediately. Lares will wear #41 and Daugherty will wear #30. Additionally, RHP Jason Doktorczyk has been placed on the 7-IL as of June 1 with a right elbow sprain. And IF Jay Thomason has changed his number to #1. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series against Wisconsin at Veterans Memorial Stadium tonight at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2026

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