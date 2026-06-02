Hill Promoted to Akron

Published on June 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







The Cleveland Guardians Player Development System announced the following Lake County Captains roster transaction today, which is reflected in the attached document.

- 6/2: INF Luke Hill promoted to Double-A Akron RubberDucks from Lake County.

Hill, 22, ranks top-5 in the Midwest League with 10 HR (T-2nd), a .597 SLG (3rd), a 1.033 OPS (3rd), and 37 RBI (T-4th) at the time of his promotion, while ranking 8th with a .436 OBP.

During the month of May, Hill led MiLB in SLG (.808) and OPS (1.308), High-A with a .500 OBP (tied), and the Midwest League with 17 XBH. The right-handed hitter was also named the Midwest League Player of the Week and earned MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week honors for the week of May 11-17, becoming the 1st Captain to earn both honors since OF Alfonsin Rosario (week of June 30-July 6, 2025). Additionally, Hill tied the marks for the most HR (8, also INF Jared Goedert in 2007) and XBH (17, also OF Anthony Gallas in 2011) by a Captain in the month of May since at least 2005.

The Captains' roster currently has 27 active players and 5 inactive players (4 on the 60-day IL and 1 on the 7-day IL).







Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2026

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