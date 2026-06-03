Minton Strikes out Ten in Defeat

Published on June 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed ten strikeouts from starting pitcher Hayden Minton but couldn't keep pace with the Dayton Dragons, falling 10-4 in front of 4,614 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Minton punched out the first five batters he faced on the way to setting a new 2026 team record for strikeouts by a pitcher in a single game. The last 'Caps hurler to accomplish the feat was Detroit Tigers pitcher Reese Olson, who struck out ten batters in a game on August 14, 2021, at Lake County. Meanwhile, first baseman Garrett Pennington added a game-tying three-run home run in the third inning - his team-leading ninth homer of the season - but the pitching staff couldn't contain the Dragons, who outscored the Whitecaps 7-1 over the final five innings in the loss.

Dayton took the lead in the third inning as second baseman Peyton Stovall launched a two-run homer before Cincinnati Reds top prospect Alfredo Duno added a solo home run, giving the Dragons a 3-0 advantage. The Whitecaps responded with Pennington's three-run blast in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game at 3-3. Dayton regained the lead in the fifth on Stovall's second homer of the game. The Whitecaps then left the bases loaded in the bottom half of the frame, keeping the score at 4-3. West Michigan pushed across one more run in the eighth as Bryce Rainer scored on a double play, but the Dragons' bats came alive with six runs over the final three innings, highlighted by a solo homer from first baseman Carter Graham - their fourth home run of the game - to take a commanding 10-4 lead. Dragons closer Victor Diaz retired the side in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to put the finishing touches on the victory.

The Whitecaps fall to 16-36, while the Dragons improve to 30-22. Minton (2-3) suffered his third loss after allowing four runs over 4.1 innings despite the ten strikeouts. On the other side, Dragons starter Reynardo Cruz (1-1) earned his first victory of the season, allowing three runs over five innings while striking out six. Diaz picked up the save, surrendering just one run over two innings with three strikeouts. Despite allowing four runs, Minton recorded 10 strikeouts - the most by a Whitecaps pitcher this season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against Dayton Dragons on Wednesday at 6:35pm. Lefties Andrew Sears and Ben Jacobs are scheduled to pitch for West Michigan against the Dragons Jose Montero. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2026

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