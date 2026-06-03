Root Stomps Lugnuts, K's Nine and Goes Seven in Loons 4-0 Win

Published on June 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (30-20) earned their fourth shutout win of the season; a 4-0 series opener win over the Lansing Lugnuts (23-29) on a 77-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Zach Root delivered the best start of his pro career with seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. The left-hander punched out the side in the fourth. Lansing had only two baserunners, Ali Camarillo singled in the first and reached on an error in the seventh.

- The top three in the Great Lakes lineup, drove in all four runs. Victor Rodrigues rocked a 105-mph double to left field to start the third inning. Chuck Davalan drove him home with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

- Eduardo Quintero, who led the Loons with 29 hits in May, started June with a two-RBI night. Victor Rodrigues walked and a Jose Izarra sac bunt and error put runners on the corners in the fifth inning. Quintero smoked a 0-2 slider 101 mph to left-center field. Rodrigues trotted home and Izarra booked it from first diving across the plate ahead of a throw.

- Emil Morales drove home Quintero in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly. The 19-year-old has 15 RBI in 10 games with the Loons.

- Robby Porco and Dilan Figueredo collected the final six outs. Porco struck out two in his home debut. Figueredo threw 11 pitches, 10 strikes allowing only one baserunner.

Rounding Things Out

The game was two hours exactly, the fastest nine-inning game of the season. It was the second fastest game of the year, the quickest was a seven-inning game against Peoria on April 30th.

Up Next

The Loons and Lugnuts play tomorrow Wednesday, June 3rd, the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday is Hometown Heroes night presented by Meijer. Swing for a Prize is featured postgame, where fans are invited onto the field to hit off a tee for a chance to win a variety of prizes.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 2, 2026

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