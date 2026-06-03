Justin DeCriscio Walks Off Captains in Series Opener
Published on June 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In its third walk-off win of the season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps completed a four-run comeback behind a Justin DeCriscio game-winning RBI single in the ninth inning, defeating the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) 6-5.
Lake County (27-24) opened up the scoring with four runs in the first inning on three hits. Following a sacrifice fly by Aaron Walton (No. 17 Guardians prospect), Nolan Schubart (No. 21 Guardians affiliate) launched a three-run home run for his 10th of the season.
Fort Wayne's (24-28) comeback began with a two-run home run by Jack Costello in the second inning, his sixth round-tripper of the season. Costello leads Midwest League hitters with eight home runs against left-handed pitchers since the start of 2025.
TinCaps starter Matthew Watson settled in after the opening frame, completing his third-straight start of five innings. Watson retired 14 of his final 15 batters faced, and each of his final 10, including his final four via strikeout. Watson marked a career-high seven punchouts on the night.
In its first Tuesday win of the season, Fort Wayne cut the deficit to one in the third inning behind an RBI single by Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect). The 'Caps tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning by Costello before an RBI double by Carlos Rodriguez gave Fort Wayne the lead.
Captain's catcher Bennett Thompson evened the game at five in the top of the seventh with his fourth home run of the season.
In the home half of the ninth inning, back-to-back one-out walks set up Kasen Wells, who moved both runners over on a groundout to the mound. Three pitches later, DeCriscio rolled the game-winning single to right field to score Rodriguez.
Next Game: Wednesday, June 3 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Maikel Miralles
- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Humphries
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