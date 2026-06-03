Bishop Fenwick (Franklin), Roger Bacon (St. Bernard) Advance to OHSAA Region 16 Championship Thursday at Day Air Ballpark
Published on June 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, Ohio - The Bishop Fenwick (Franklin) Falcons and Roger Bacon (St. Bernard) Spartans have advanced to the OHSAA high school baseball Division IV Region 16 championship game on Thursday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark.
Bishop Fenwick defeated Licking Valley (Newark) 16-6 in Tuesday's first Region 16 semifinal matchup. Roger Bacon followed with an 8-1 win over Bethel (Tipp City).
Bishop Fenwick and Roger Bacon will meet at 2 pm on Thursday at Day Air Ballpark for a berth to the state semifinals on June 13 in Akron.
Division II Region 8 semifinals are set to take place Wednesday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. Kilbourne (Worthington) and Anderson (Cincinnati) will meet at 2 pm. Harrison and Loveland will square off a 5 pm. Winners advance to the Region 8 championship game Thursday at 5 pm in Dayton.
Fans can purchase tickets to each tournament game at Day Air Ballpark via the OHSAA's official ticketing platform at ohsaa.org/tickets. All tickets are sold as day passes to semifinal and final games and must be purchased online. All visitors should note Day Air Ballpark is a cashless facility.
A list of results and the remaining schedule of 2026 OHSAA State Baseball Tournament games at Day Air Ballpark can be found below:
Day Date Time Result/Matchup
Tuesday 6/2/2026 2:00pm Bishop Fenwick (Franklin) 16, Licking Valley (Newark) 6
Tuesday 6/2/2026 5:00pm Roger Bacon (St. Bernard) 8, vs. Bethel (Tipp City) 1
Wednesday 6/3/2026 2:00pm Kilbourne (Worthington) vs. Anderson (Cincinnati)
Wednesday 6/3/2026 5:00pm Harrison vs. Loveland
Thursday 6/4/2026 2:00pm Bishop Fenwick (Franklin) vs. Roger Bacon (St. Bernard)
Thursday 6/4/2026 5:00pm TBD
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