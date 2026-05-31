Stovall's Home Run Lifts Dragons to 3-2 Win; Dayton Now One Game out of First Place in Playoff Chase

Published on May 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio -Peyton Stovall launched a tie-breaking two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the Dayton Dragons to a 3-2 victory over the Great Lakes Loons on Sunday afternoon.

A crowd of 8,395 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dayton win gave them a series victory over the first place Loons and pulled the Dragons to within one game of the top spot in the Midwest League East Division with 15 games to play in the first half season. The win also gave the Dragons the tie-breaker advantage should Dayton and Great Lakes finish with identical first half records.

Game Recap:

Great Lakes pushed across one run in the second inning and held a 1-0 lead until the Dragons tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Carlos Sanchez began the Dayton rally with a walk, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third, and scored on a two-out single to center by Carter Graham to make it 1-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Dragons took the lead. John Michael Faile lined a double to the left field fence to begin the inning. After a sacrifice bunt by Alfredo Alcantara moved Faile to third, Peyton Stovall blasted a two-run home run to right field to put Dayton in front, 3-1. The homer by Stovall was his second of the year. It was a particularly impressive at-bat as the count went to two strikes on Stovall before he fouled off four straight pitches to stay alive, then belted the home run to break the tie.

View the Stovall home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2061163786019487879

Great Lakes scored one run in the top of the eighth and had the tying run at second base with two outs before Dylan Simmons induced an inning-ending ground out to preserve the lead. Simmons pitched a perfect ninth inning to close out the Dragons win and earn his second save.

Dragons starting pitcher Ovis Portes had by far his best outing since joining the team in early May. Portes went five innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Beau Blanchard followed Portes and was credited with the win. He went two and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout.

The Dragons had six hits in the game. John Michael Faile had two hits including a double.

Up Next: The Dragons (29-22) do not play on Monday. They will open a six-game series in Grand Rapids, Michigan against the West Michigan Whitecaps (16-35) on Tuesday night at 6:50 pm. Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 5.17) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, June 9 when the Dragons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps in the start to a six-game series at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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