Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Great Lakes)

Published on May 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, May 31, 2026 l Game # 51

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (29-19) at Dayton Dragons (28-22)

LH Sterling Patick (0-2, 4.35) vs. RH Ovis Portes (1-1, 9.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 6, Great Lakes 5.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 28-22, second place in MWL East Division, 2 games behind first place Great Lakes with 16 to play.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 3, Great Lakes 2. Kien Vu tripled and scored on a wild pitch to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Cody Adcock pitched a scoreless ninth to key the win. Ty Floyd pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless relief to keep the game tied after the Dragons initially trailed 2-0.

Current Series vs. Great Lakes (5/26-5/31): Dayton 3, Great Lakes 2. The Loons have outscored the Dragons 28-24. Dayton team stats in the series: .220 batting avg. (.160 with runners in scoring position); 3 HR, 7 SB, 5.40 ERA, 6 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

With a win Sunday, the Dragons can win the series and pull to within one game of the first place Loons in the East Division. There are 16 games to play in the First Half (including Sunday's game). With a win Sunday, the Dragons would also own the tie-breaker over the Loons.

The Dragons have played six 6-game sets in 2026, splitting five and sweeping West Michigan.

Since April 28 (30 games), the Dragons are batting .272 with 37 home runs and an .819 OPS.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham in his last 29 G is batting .333, 5 HR, 11 2B, and 28 RBI with a 1.035 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .304.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 13 G is batting .360, 3 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 19 R, 1.095 OPS. He leads all MWL players in hits (59), batting .319.

Alfredo Duno in his last 20 games is batting .351, 8 HR, 5 2B, 17 RBI, 1.127 OPS, to raise his average from .203 to .275.

Kien Vu has reached base 11 times in his last 5 G, going 6 for 18 (.333) with 2 3B, 3 BB, and 2 HBP.

John Michael Faile in his last 18 games is batting .329, 1 HR, 5 2B, 8 RBI. He is hitting .313 for the year.

-- The Dragons have several hitters enjoying big months in May, including Alfredo Duno (.333), Carter Graham (.333), Carlos Sanchez (.314), and Yerlin Confidan (.292). In May, Duno is second in the MWL in OPS (1.169) and tied for second in home runs (8). Graham leads the MWL in RBI (27), and doubles (10). Graham and Sanchez are tied for the lead in hits (32). Duno and Graham are candidates for MWL Player of the Month. They are also candidates for Reds Minor League Player of the Month (along with former Dragon Edwin Arroyo, now with Louisville).

--Carlos Sanchez is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 5/18-5/24. He batted .391 (9 for 23) with 2 HR, 10 R, 5 RBI, and an OPS of 1.256. Jose Montero is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with six strikeouts.

--Cody Adcock in the month of May: 7 G, 3-0, 1 Sv, 0.00 ERA, 12.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 16 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, June 2 (6:50 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 5.17) at West Michigan TBA

Wednesday, June 3 (6:50 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (1-0, 3.38) at West Michigan TBA

Thursday, June 4 (6:50 pm): Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (1-1, 6.75) at West Michigan TBA

6-game series continues through Sunday, June 7

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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