'Caps Fall to Lugs, 10-1

Published on May 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps committed four errors, and the pitching staff couldn't contain the Lansing Lugnuts in a 10-1 loss Sunday afternoon at Jackson Field.

West Michigan committed four errors, tying their season high after also committing four miscues against the Dayton Dragons in an 8-5 loss on May 5. In addition, the Lugnuts scored nine runs across the fourth and fifth innings, including a three-run home run by first baseman Carlos Franco, en route to a 10-1 victory.

West Michigan took the lead in the third inning as first baseman Garrett Pennington plated Juan Hernandez with an RBI single to put the Whitecaps in front 1-0. Lansing broke through in the fourth inning as Franco highlighted a five-run frame with his three-run blast before catcher Dylan Fien added an RBI triple during a four-run fifth inning for the Lugnuts, ballooning their lead to 9-1. Lansing starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer exited the game after allowing just one run over six innings while striking out four. The Lugnuts added their final run in the eighth inning on a solo homer from outfielder Pedro Pineda, making it 10-1. Lansing closer Darlin Pinales made quick work of West Michigan, tossing two scoreless innings and striking out five of the six batters he faced to seal the victory.

The Whitecaps fall to 16-35, while the Lugnuts improve to 23-28. Whitecaps starting pitcher Gabriel Reyes (0-4) suffered his fourth loss of the season, allowing five runs (four earned) over 3.1 innings, while Dettmer (3-1) earned his third win after giving up just one run in six innings of work. The Whitecaps have either been tied with or held a lead against their opponents 24 times over their last 32 games, yet own a 4-28 record during that stretch.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps head home for the first of a six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons beginning Tuesday at 6:35pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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