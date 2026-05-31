Franco, Nuts Surf 'Caps to Series Victory

Published on May 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - A five-run fourth inning, highlighted by a Carlos Franco three-run homer, and six one-run innings from starter Nathan Dettmer lifted the Lansing Lugnuts (23-28) to a 10-1 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps (16-35) to seal the series on Sunday afternoon at Jackson Field™.

The series win marks the Lugnuts' first against the Whitecaps since May of 2022.

After three scoreless innings for the Lugnuts, West Michigan starter Gabriel Reyes walked Ali Camarillo and Devin Taylor on eight straight walks to start the fourth. A passed ball by catcher Luke Shliger moved the baserunners to third and second base respectively.

After a hard lineout from Dylan Fien to second baseman Samuel Gil, Gunner Gouldsmith hit a grounder straight back to Reyes, who started a rundown attempt of Camarillo on the third baseline. Instead of getting the out, however, third baseman Juan Hernandez missed the catch on the throw from Reyes, and Camarillo slid into home to tie the game at 1-1.

A C.J. Pittaro RBI single into center field followed, plating Taylor for a second run. Then Carlos Franco blasted a three-run home run, his second homer of the season, over the left-field wall to give the Lugnuts a 5-1 lead.

Lansing's offensive success continued into the fifth inning, beginning with an RBI triple from Fien off of reliever Logan Berrier followed by a sacrifice fly from Gouldsmith and a two-out RBI single from Franco that made it 8-1.

The Whitecaps nearly ended the inning on a Casey Yamauchi grounder, but second baseman Gil made an error on the throw to first, and Franco was able to score a ninth run.

A Pedro Pineda solo home run in the eighth scored the final run of the ballgame for the Lugnuts.

Dettmer allowed six hits, three walks and one run with four strikeouts in six innings. Every starter for Lansing this week pitched more than five innings.

Abel Mercedes and Darlin Pinales finished out the game with three scoreless innings of relief, combining to strike out seven.

Franco led the offense with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored. Pineda went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Lansing will head to Midland for its next series against the Great Lakes Loons, the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series will begin on Tuesday, June 2, and go through Sunday, June 7. The Nuts will be back at home for a series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels from June 9-14. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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