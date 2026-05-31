Chiefs Drop Finale at Wisconsin

Published on May 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







APPLETON, WI - The Chiefs failed to capitalize on late opportunities and dropped the series finale with Wisconsin 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Peoria finished the game 2-15 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 men on base.

The Chiefs took the first lead of the game in the top of the second, as Cameron Nickens ripped a two-RBI double into the left-center field gap. The Timber Rattlers quickly answered in the bottom of the inning, though. After a walk to Daniel Dickenson, Luis Castillo tied the game with a line drive home run to center field.

Peoria starter Blake Aita bounced back with a 1-2-3 third and then worked out of trouble in the bottom of the fourth. With runners on second and third and no outs, Aita retired three straight batters to preserve the tie.

The Chiefs jumped back ahead in the top of the fifth. Tre Richardson III opened the inning with a ground ball to third baseman Andrew Fischer, who fired a low throw to first that got by Eric Bitonti. With heads up baserunning, Richardson took two extra bases.

Jesús Báez capitalized with an RBI double to put Peoria ahead 3-2.

The game began to turn in the sixth inning. The Chiefs loaded the bases in the top of the frame but left all three runners. In the bottom half, Rubén Menes loaded the bases with no outs, then walked in a run to tie the game at three. A batter later, a fielders choice off the bat of Juan Baez drove in the go-ahead run to put the T-Rats in front 4-3.

Fischer delivered a run of insurance for Wisconsin in the seventh, as he hit his league-leading 15th home run of the year to push the deficit to 5-3.

The Chiefs threatened again in the top of the eighth. José Suárez singled and Cade McGee walked to open the inning, but both were marooned in scoring position.

Wisconsin reliever Chandler Welch gave Peoria hope with a leadoff walk in the ninth to Báez, but he was caught stealing at second base. Welch worked around a two out single to Jalin Flores to nail down a three inning save.

The Chiefs, now 24-27, head back to Dozer Park to begin a six-game series with Beloit on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. Tickets to all six games are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.







Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.