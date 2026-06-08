Tre Richardson III Named Midwest League Player of the Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Tre Richardson III has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball for the week of June 2-7. Richardson is the second consecutive Chief to earn the honor, following Won-Bin Cho last week.

Richardson's standout week was a driving force for a Chiefs offense that scored 51 runs in a six-game sweep of the Beloit Sky Carp at Dozer Park. The infielder finished the week 7-17 with a whopping five home runs and a Midwest League Best 1.794 OPS.

On Wednesday, Richardson went deep twice for his first career multi-home run game as a pro, part of a seven-home run effort for the Chiefs. After hitting a two-run homer on Thursday, Richardson hit two more longballs on Friday night.

The Texas native is the first Chief to have two multi-home run games in a season since Nolan Gorman and Julio E. Rodriguez both did so in 2018. He is the only Chief on record to have two in the span of one week.

Through 26 games this season, Richardson is batting .337 with a 1.159 OPS and .733 slugging percentage. After entering the season with four total home runs in three professional seasons, Richardson has 10 round trippers.

The award-winning week continues an incredible stretch for the 2023 15th round selection. Since May 15, Richardson's 1.445 OPS and .982 SLG lead full-season Minor League Baseball (minimum 15 games played).

Peoria is set to begin a six-game series with the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm CT. The Chiefs return to Dozer Park June 16-21 to take on the Dayton Dragons (Reds).







Midwest League Stories from June 8, 2026

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