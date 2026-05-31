Fort Wayne Falters in Quality Start from Jamie Hitt

Published on May 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps faltered in Sunday's 7-5 series finale loss at Four Winds Field against the South Bend Cubs.

Fort Wayne (23-28) got their second quality start of the season from left-hander Jamie Hitt. The southpaw fired 6 Ã¢..." innings and gave up three runs on seven hits. His 96 pitches were the most thrown in an outing by a TinCap this season. Hitt owns the other quality start for Fort Wayne in 2026, which came back on June 10 against Beloit.

The TinCaps struck first with a three-run first frame. Shortstop Justin DeCriscio doubled to begin the ballgame and Kasen Wells came through with a two-bagger of his own to score him one batter later. Right fielder Kavares Tears (No. 26 Padres prospect) capped the inning off with a two-run triple.

Fort Wayne scored two runs on a pair of bases-loaded walks and got the tying run to second base in the ninth inning before Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) bounced into a game-ending fielder's choice.

Right-hander Nazier Mule got the win for South Bend (30-17) in relief. He tossed three scoreless frames and allowed one hit while punching out five. Right fielder Miguel Useche finished a triple shy of the cycle, driving in three runs. The Cubs are the first team to 30 wins in the Midwest League this season.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 2 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Matthew Watson

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Franklin Gomez

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Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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