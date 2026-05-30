Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM)

Published on May 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 30, 2026 l Game # 50

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (29-18) at Dayton Dragons (27-22)

RH Brooks Auger (0-1, 3.07) vs. RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 3.60)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 5, Great Lakes 5.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 27-22, second place in MWL East Division, 3 games behind first place Great Lakes with 17 to play.

Last Game: Friday: Great Lakes 7, Dayton 3. The Loons scored five runs in the second inning, keyed by a 3-run double by Emil Morales, and the Dragons could never erase the deficit. Dayton scored three runs in the third, keyed by a 2-run home run by Alfredo Duno, but they had only two hits the rest of the night.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons and Loons have split the first two games in this series in a battle between the top two teams in the East Division with 17 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons could pull to within one game of first by winning the next two games and would also own the tie-breaker.

In the updated Baseball America Reds top-30 prospect list, Alfredo Duno moved from #2 to #1 (Sal Stewart "graduated" from prospect status), Carlos Sanchez moved up to #20, Ovis Portes to #22, and Kien Vu to #30.

The Dragons have played six 6-game sets in 2026, splitting five and sweeping West Michigan.

Since April 28 (29 games), the Dragons are batting .274 with 37 home runs and an .826 OPS.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham in his last 28 G is batting .343, 5 HR, 11 2B, and 28 RBI with a 1.058 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .310.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 12 G is batting .383, 3 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 19 R. He leads all active MWL players in batting (.324) and is first in hits (59).

Alfredo Duno in his last 19 games is batting .371, 8 HR, 5 2B, 17 RBI, to raise his average from .203 to .282.

Victor Acosta in his last 8 G is batting .320 (8 for 25) with 2 2B and 4 RBI.

Kien Vu has reached base 11 times in his last 5 G, going 6 for 18 (.333) with 2 3B, 3 BB, and 2 HBP.

-- In the month of May, the Dragons have two of the top six and three of the top 18 in the MWL in batting average, including Alfredo Duno (4th, .351), Carter Graham (6th, .344), and Carlos Sanchez (16th, .323). In May, Duno is second in the MWL in OPS (1.227) and tied for second in home runs (8). Graham leads the MWL in RBI (27), and doubles (10). Graham and Sanchez are tied for the lead in hits (32). Duno and Graham are candidates for MWL Player of the Month. They are also candidates for Reds Minor League Player of the Month (along with former Dragon Edwin Arroyo, now with Louisville).

--Carlos Sanchez is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 5/18-5/24. He batted .391 (9 for 23) with 2 HR, 10 R, 5 RBI, and an OPS of 1.256. Jose Montero is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with six strikeouts.

--Cody Adcock in the month of May: 6 G, 2-0, 1 Sv, 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 13 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, May 31 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Sterling Patick (0-2, 4.35) at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-1, 9.00)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2026

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