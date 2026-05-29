Graham Collects 8 RBI on Record-Setting Night, Dragons Win 12-3; Now 2 Games out of First Place

Published on May 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Carter Graham drove in eight runs to tie a club record as the Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 12-3 on Thursday night. Graham's eight RBI were the most ever in a home game for a Dragons player at Day Air Ballpark.

A crowd of 7,667 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

With the win, the Dragons climbed to within two games of first place Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division with 18 games to play in the first half season.

Game Recap: The Dragons jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning when Carlos Sanchez singled, stole second, and came in to score after a pair of wild pitches. Great Lakes quickly tied the game on a solo home run by Jose Meza in the top of the second inning.

The Dragons broke the tie with a four-run bottom of the second. There were two hits in the inning, both doubles, by John Michael Faile and Carter Graham, along with a run-scoring wild pitch, a costly Loons error that allowed a run to score, a walk and a hit batsman. Graham's double brought in two runs as the Dragons jumped ahead, 5-1.

Great Lakes immediately closed the deficit to two runs in the top of the third, scoring twice in the inning on four hits.

But the Dragons again responded, scoring two runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to build their lead to 10-3. Carter Graham's two-run double in the fourth highlighted the frame. Graham added a two-run home run in the sixth, raising his RBI total on the night to six.

View Graham's first 6 RBI here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2060170413473161293?s

Graham had one more opportunity to add to his RBI total in the bottom of the eighth inning. He came to the plate with the bases loaded and delivered a two-run single to center field to give him eight RBI in the game, matching Brian Rey's club record set on July 27, 2019 at Fort Wayne's Parkview Field.

Graham broke the Day Air Ballpark record of seven runs batted in, established on August 19, 2007 by Juan Francisco.

View Graham's record-setting RBI here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2060178181420724391?s

The Dragons finished the night with 10 hits. Graham was 4 for 5 with a home run and two doubles. Alfredo Duno had two hits and scored two runs. Carlos Sanchez had a hit, two walks, and three runs scored.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero (1-0) earned the win. He worked six innings, allowing three runs on nine hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (27-21) host Great Lakes (28-18) in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Kyle McCoy (1-0, 0.00) will start for Dayton after tossing five scoreless innings in his Midwest League debut last Saturday at Fort Wayne. Christian Zazueta (2-1, 4.36) will start for Great Lakes. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Friday's game will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable Channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

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