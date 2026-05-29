Cubs Swing Game with Key Hits, Beat TinCaps 6-3

Published on May 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (28-16) won their eighth consecutive game on Thursday night at Four Winds Field, defeating the Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-26) by a 6-3 score. The Cubs flipped the contest with a four-run fifth inning, earning a 3-0 series lead against Fort Wayne.

The Cubs struggled early on against Fort Wayne right-hander Carson Montgomery, who entered Thursday with one run allowed across his previous 20 innings. The TinCaps gave him an early lead, as center fielder Jake Cunningham went to the opposite field in right for his 10th home run of the season in the second. First baseman Carlos Rodriguez hit another home run, his fourth of the year, on the first pitch of the fifth inning. However, that was all South Bend starter Cole Reynolds gave up, as the lefty earned the win with five solid innings with five strikeouts and just one walk.

Double plays helped Montgomery in the early going, as he ended both the first and third innings with two-for-ones. In the third, the Cubs loaded the bases with one out for their cleanup hitter, but third baseman Matt Halbach rolled into the twin killing to end the threat.

Down 2-0 at the game's midway point, the Cubs turned things around in the bottom of the fifth. Montgomery could not complete the inning, hitting a man and walking two to load the bases with one out. On came righty Kleiber Olmedo, who struggled just the same, walking first baseman Josiah Hartshorn to force in a run. Halbach then made up for his double play, ripping a bases-clearing double down the left-field line to give the Cubs a 4-2 lead.

Fort Wayne responded in the top of the sixth, as second baseman Rosman Verdugo cranked his eighth home run of the season as the first man to face reliever Adam Stone. The Cubs earned that run right back, though, as designated hitter Kane Kepley went down the right-field line for a triple to bring home catcher Justin Stransky from first. With a two-hit night, Kepley stretched his on-base streak to 24 games.

Left fielder Miguel Useche would provide another run of insurance, going deep to left in the bottom of the eighth. The solo shot, Useche's fourth of the year and first at Four Winds Field, brought the game to its final score of 6-3. Stone ensured that by retiring each of the final nine hitters he faced, setting up fellow righty Ethan Bell to notch the save with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Cubs can go for the series win against the TinCaps at 7:05 PM on Friday, May 29. Right-hander Jostin Florentino, the No. 17 Chicago Cubs prospect, is scheduled to pitch against Fort Wayne lefty Kash Mayfield, the No. 4 Padres prospect.







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

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