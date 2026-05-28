Boadas Transferred to 7-Day IL; Kolhosser Transferred from Fort Myers

Published on May 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Miguelangel Boadas has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right biceps strain. As a corresponding move, RHP Xavier Kolhosser has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers and is active immediately. Kolhosser will wear #46. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series against Quad Cities at Veterans Memorial Stadium tonight at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

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