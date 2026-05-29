Whitecaps Fall in Lansing, 6-1

Published on May 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got behind early, and unlike the day before, were unable to recover as part of a 6-1 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday at Jackson Field.

The Whitecaps, who overcame a four-run deficit to pick up a win over the Lugnuts on Wednesday, watched Lansing plate five runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by shortstop Ali Camarillo to send the 'Caps to their second loss of the series.

The Whitecaps scored first on Thursday when Bryce Rainer, who reached base four times in the contest, delivered a run-scoring single to plate Samuel Gil and give West Michigan a 1-0 lead. In the third, an RBI Double by Camarillo kick-started what would become one of his best games as a professional and even the contest at one. In the fourth, the 'Nuts blew the game wide open when a line drive went through third baseman Cristian Santana for a two-run double by second baseman Casey Yamauchi to give Lansing a 3-1 lead. Moments later, Camarillo launched a 420-foot home run to center field, giving the 23-year-old his first four-RBI game as a Lugnut and extending the Lansing lead to 6-1. Meanwhile, Lugnuts starting pitcher Zane Taylor held the Whitecaps offense in check, in part by inducing three double plays in his 6.2 innings on the mound as the 'Caps stranded eight runners on base. The Whitecaps loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth but were unable to capitalize when Samuel Gil grounded out down the third base line to seal the victory for Lansing.

The Whitecaps record drops to 15-33 as the Lugnuts jump to 21-27. Taylor (4-3) gets his fourth win of the season, while 'Caps reliever Carlos Lequerica (2-1) takes his first loss of the season for allowing the five-run fourth inning. On offense, Rainer finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI in a losing cause, while pitcher and Detroit Tigers No. 17 Prospect (MLB Pipeline) Lucas Elissalt spun four scoreless frames, giving up four hits and not allowing a walk while striking out four as part of a piggyback start for West Michigan. The Whitecaps offense hit into three double plays in the contest, giving them a total of seven in their past two games.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series at Jackson Field against the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday night at 7:05pm. Carlos Marcano gets the start for West Michigan against the Lugnuts Ryan Madgic. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

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