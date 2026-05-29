River Bandits Trounce Kernels 12-1

Published on May 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Quad Cities scored four runs in the top of the first inning Thursday night and did not look back in a 12-1 win over Cedar Rapids.

After taking a 6-0 lead on Wednesday, the River Bandits jumped in front early on Thursday. Following a walk to begin the top of the first inning, a fielder's choice, hit by pitch and another walk loaded the bases with two outs. A bases-loaded walk opened the scoring before a pair of wild pitches and a passed ball brought home three more runs to make it 4-0 Quad Cities.

The River Bandits added on in the second. Asbel Gonzalez singled to open the inning and after he stole second, he scored on a Ramon Ramirez RBI double. The next batter, Nolan Sailors, then plated Ramirez on an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Kernels got on the board in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Jacob McCombs belted a solo home run to right to cut the deficit to 6-1.

But that did not slow Quad Cities down. In the top of the fourth, Blake Mitchell walked and stole second, getting in scoring position for Ramirez, who ripped his second consecutive RBI double to make it 7-1. Ramirez came home to score three batters later on an RBI groundout to up the edge to 8-1.

In the top of the seventh, the River Bandits continued to add on. Jose Cerice walked to open the inning and after another walk moved him to second, he scored on a Diego Guzman RBI hit to make it 9-1.

A wild pitch brought home the Bandits tenth run in the top of the eighth, and they added two more off of a position player in the ninth to bring the run total to 12 in the 12-1 win.

The loss drops the Kernels back to .500 on the season at 24-24 and to 1-2 in the series with Quad Cities. The six-game set continues on Friday at 6:35 with Ivran Romero taking the mound for Cedar Rapids against Jordan Woods.







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

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