Fort Wayne Blasts Trio of Long Balls in Thursday Night Defeat

Published on May 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't out-slug the South Bend Cubs in Thursday night's 6-3 loss.

Fort Wayne (22-24) center fielder Jake Cunningham hit his third home run of the series, a solo shot, to get the TinCaps on the board in the second frame. Cunningham now leads the team with 10 home runs this season, five of which have been at Four Winds Field.

First baseman Carlos Rodriguez left the yard to lead off the sixth inning for his fourth round-tripper of the campaign and third against a left-handed pitcher. Second baseman Rosman Verdugo finished the long ball party with a solo blast of his own in the sixth. Verdugo has eight on the season and 22 in his TinCaps career as he continues to climb up the all-time home run rankings in Fort Wayne franchise history.

'Capr starter Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect) did not allow a run in his first four innings and struck out four. However, the Florida state product walked a career-high five batters, including a pair, before being pulled with one out in the fifth.

After an RBI bases-loaded walk by Josiah Hartshorn (No. 8 Cubs prospect), South Bend (28-16) third baseman Matt Halbach cleared the bases in with his ninth double of the season. It capped off a four-run frame for the Cubs.

In the sixth, Kane Kepley (No. 6 Cubs prospect) added another tally with a two-out RBI triple. In the eighth, left fielder Miguel Useche hit his third home run of the season, the lone homer of the night for South Bend.

Next Game: Friday, May 29 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect)

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Jostin Florentino (No. 17 Cubs prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

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