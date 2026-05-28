Day Air Ballpark to Host Ohio High School Baseball State Tournament Games

Published on May 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - Day Air Ballpark will serve as host to the Ohio High School Athletic Association's (OHSAA) 2026 State Baseball Tournament Division II Region 8 and Division IV Region 16 Semifinals and Finals, the Dayton Dragons announced today.

Action in Dayton begins with Division IV Region 16 Semifinals on Tuesday, June 2 at 2 pm and 5 pm. Division II Region 8 Semifinals will follow on Wednesday, June 3 at 2 pm and 5 pm. Semifinal winners from respective divisions will square off in Region 16 and Region 8 Finals scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 4.

The Division IV Region 16 Final will take place at 2 pm. Division II's Region 8 final is set for 5 pm. Participant schools will be from the Southwest and Central regions of Ohio. Winners of each regional final will advance to OHSAA State Semifinals the following weekend at Akron and Canton, Ohio.

Day Date Time Division and Round

Tuesday 6/2/2026 2:00pm Division IV Region 16 Semifinal

Tuesday 6/2/2026 5:00pm Division IV Region 16 Semifinal

Wednesday 6/3/2026 2:00pm Division II Region 8 Semifinal

Wednesday 6/3/2026 5:00pm Division II Region 8 Semifinal

Thursday 6/4/2026 2:00pm Division IV Region 16 Final

Thursday 6/4/2026 5:00pm Division II Region 8 Final

"The Dragons are excited to host key matchups in the 2026 high school state baseball tournament at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District," Dragons President Robert Murphy said. "This is the fourth time our venue has taken part in hosting this outstanding event. It's a thrill to welcome all student-athletes, their families, and passionate fans from communities across our region."

"The OHSAA is proud to partner with the Dayton Dragons for the regional baseball tournaments at Day Air Ballpark," OHSAA Director of Media Relations Tim Stried said. "The district champion teams and their communities are so excited to advance to the regional tournament and that enthusiasm only grows when they get to play in such an outstanding baseball stadium. The OHSAA would like to thank the Dayton Dragons and the staff at Day Air Ballpark for their efforts to host the regional tournaments and give this opportunity to our student-athletes."

Fans can purchase tickets to each tournament game at Day Air Ballpark via the OHSAA's official ticketing platform at ohsaa.org/tickets. All tickets are sold as day passes to semifinal and final games and must be purchased online. All visitors should note Day Air Ballpark is a cashless facility.







Midwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.