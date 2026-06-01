Day Air Credit Union to Unveil Special Reds Jersey Promotion

Published on June 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union are teaming up to provide fans with an exclusive opportunity to claim the new Red Dragons Jersey. Beginning June 1, fans can visit their local Day Air Credit Union to get the new Red Jersey that debuted in April this season. The only way fans can participate in this promotion is by becoming a member of their local Day Air Credit Union and opening a checking account. Current members of Day Air Credit Union are also able to participate by upgrading their current checking account to the Premium Perks Checking Account. Jersey available while supplies last.

"From our first day working with Day Air Credit Union, they've been wonderful partners for the Dayton Dragons," Dragons President Robert Murphy said. "We think our fans will love building a relationship with Day Air as much as we have. This brand-new Red Dragons jersey is the perfect way to make that introduction to potential new members and for current members, it's an exciting way to reinvest in their relationship with Day Air Credit Union. You're not going to want to miss your chance to take part in this exclusive promotion."

"We're excited to partner with the Dayton Dragons on this exclusive promotion," said Joe Eckley, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development at Day Air Credit Union. "As the Dayton Dragons take the field in red uniforms for the first time in franchise history this year, we're excited to partner on this unique opportunity for the community. We're proud to give fans the chance to receive this exclusive jersey when opening a checking account at Day Air Credit Union."

Participating Day Air Credit Union Locations:

Beavercreek (2089 Dayton-Xenia Rd.) Hours M-F 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

Centerville (9655 Dayton-Lebanon Pike) Hours M-F 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

Kettering (3501 Wilmington Pike) Hours M-F 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

Miller Lane (7919 North Dixie Dr.) Hours 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

VA Campus (4100 W. Third St. Bldg. 305) Hours M-F 8:30 am - 5 pm

For more information visit daytondragons.com/red







Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2026

Day Air Credit Union to Unveil Special Reds Jersey Promotion - Dayton Dragons

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