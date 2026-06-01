Big Perm Birthday Bash July 3

Published on June 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Four Winds Field will turn into the ultimate summer party destination on Friday, July 3 as U93's Big Perm celebrates his birthday in style with a special concert and fireworks show featuring Larger Than Life - the nation's premier boy band tribute experience.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for an unforgettable evening filled with live music, entertainment, and a post-show fireworks spectacular. Tickets start at $15.00 and go on sale Friday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Known as the #1 boy band experience in the country, Larger Than Life delivers an electrifying performance featuring the biggest hits from iconic groups including the Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, 98 Degrees, O-Town, Boyz II Men, Hanson, One Direction, and many more. The group performs with a full band, choreography, costume changes, and high-energy production that recreates the excitement of the golden era of boy bands.

The concert is part of Big Perm's Big Birthday Bash celebration, bringing fans together for a one-of-a-kind summer experience at Four Winds Field. Big Perm himself will also play your favorite hits as he DJ's his own birthday party!

"Everyone knows I'm a huge boy band fan and celebrating my birthday at Four Winds Field is a dream come true!" said U93 afternoon DJ Sean "Big Perm" Willey. "I've seen Larger Than Life many times and this is the only act of its kind to have been to tour with *NSYNC, O-Town, 98 Degrees, LFO, and more!"

Ticket Prices:

Premium Pit & VIP (includes free beer/wine and a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet): $49.00

Premium Pit: $27.50

Field GA: $22.00

Lower Seating Bowl: $19.50

Upper Seating Bowl: $15.00

Indoor and outdoor suites are available for purchase. Call the South Bend Cubs Box Office at (574) 235-9988 for more details and to book a suite.

Additional fees apply. Tickets priced at $27.50 and above will include a $3.50 fee, while tickets below $27.50 will include a $2.50 fee.

Larger Than Life is available as a trio, quartet, or full live band and has become one of the most in-demand tribute acts in the country. Their performances combine audience interaction, comedy, dancing, and top-tier vocals to create a nonstop party atmosphere.

Tickets for Big Perm's Birthday Big Bash and Fireworks Show go on sale Friday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at the Four Winds Field Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988 or visit SouthBendCubs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2026

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