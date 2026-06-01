Peoria Chiefs Homestand Preview: 6-7 Day, Fireworks and Giveaways Headline June 2-7 at Dozer Park

Published on June 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Summer vibes arrive at Dozer Park June 2-7 as the Chiefs welcome the Beloit Sky Carp, the Marlins' High-A affiliate. From fan giveaways, savings and postgame fireworks to Zooperstars and the internet-inspired 6-7 Day, the opening week of June brings a little bit of everything.

Tickets for all six games are available at PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2 at 6:35 p.m.; Taco Tuesday; Bark In The Park; Perros Bomberos de Peoria; Silver Sluggers

The homestand gets rolling with $2 ground beef tacos and the first of three Bark in the Park nights, giving fans the chance to bring their four-legged companion to Dozer Park. The Chiefs also transform into the Perros Bomberos de Peoria, celebrating Hispanic heritage with specialty branding and alternate uniforms. Silver Slugger members can redeem a Tuesday voucher or exchange unused tickets later this season for $5.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 at 6:35 p.m.; Wallet Friendly Wednesday, presented by Ollie's; Bark In The Park

A midweek trip to the ballpark stays budget-friendly with $2 hot dogs and $2 nachos available throughout the evening. It's also another opportunity for pups to tag along.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4 at 6:35 p.m.; Bucks For Brews; Bark In The Park; Zooperstars; Stadium Seat Giveaway, presented by Tin Lizard at Paradise

Discounted drinks headline Thursday with $2 domestic draft beers, $2 sodas and $4 craft beers. The final Bark in the Park of the homestand also brings the return of the wildly entertaining Zooperstars, featuring outrageous oversized inflatable mascots and interactive fun throughout the night. Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will recieve a stadium seat cushion giveaway, courtesy of Tin Lizard at Par-A-Dice.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5 at 7:05 p.m.; Family Fridays, presented by Firehouse Pizza & Pub; Metal Sign Giveaway; Postgame Fireworks; Strike Out Cancer

Friday blends family fun with a meaningful cause. Family Friday offers four tickets and two small pizza coupons to Firehouse Pizza & Pub for just $50. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a Peoria Chiefs metal sign, perfect for home or office decor. The Chiefs will also recognize Strike Out Cancer efforts throughout the evening before fireworks cap the night.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6 at 7:05 p.m.; Faith & Family; Postgame Fireworks, presented by CEFCU

Faith & Family Night brings churches, organizations and groups together at Dozer Park, featuring $10 tickets for parties of 10 or more. Once the final out is recorded, fans can stick around for another fireworks show lighting up the Peoria skyline.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7 at 2:05 p.m.; Grand Slam Sunday, presented by OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois; 6-7 Day; Youth Jersey Giveaway, presented by Sky High

Sunday belongs to the kids at Dozer Park. Young fans can get in for just $5 and enjoy running the bases, playing catch on the field and collecting player autographs after the game. The finale also features the Chiefs' playful take on the viral "6-7" trend with a 6-7 Day, including a youth jersey featuring a special 6-7 logo on the back for the first 1,000 kids through the gates.

Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand and all 2026 Chiefs home games by visiting PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.







Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2026

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