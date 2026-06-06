Sojka Sends Whitecaps to Wild Walk-off Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth as outfielder Andrew Sojka delivered a game-winning sacrifice fly to beat the Dayton Dragons 11-10 in front of 6,751 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

In a game that saw five total lead changes, the Whitecaps delivered clutch hits when they needed them most, finishing 6-for-9 with runners in scoring position, including five combined RBI between Sojka and infielder Samuel Gil in the win.

Dayton took the lead in the first inning as Kien Vu crossed the plate on a throwing error before the Whitecaps leveled the game in the bottom half on a solo homer from Jackson Strong, 1-1. Both teams traded blows in the fourth as first baseman Carter Graham launched his first home run of the game, a solo blast, before West Michigan responded with three runs in the following frame - featuring a two-run single from Junior Tilien - making it 4-2 in favor of the Whitecaps. The Dragons rallied for four runs on one swing in the top of the fifth, as Graham blasted a grand slam over the right-field wall - forging Dayton back in front, 6-5.

The final two frames were a slugfest with ten total runs crossing the plate as the Dragons struck for two in the top of the eighth before West Michigan added three - highlighted by an RBI double from Sojka - tying the game at eight. In the ninth, Dragons outfielder Jacob Friend highlighted a two-run inning with a run-scoring single, but the 'Caps weren't done yet, as Gil came through with a game-tying RBI single before Sojka ended it on a sacrifice fly - sending West Michigan to an 11-10 walk-off victory.

The Whitecaps improved to 18-36, while the Dragons fell to 30-24. Whitecaps reliever Zack Lee (1-2) picked up his first win, allowing two runs through 1.1 innings pitched, while Dragons reliever Stephen Quigley (4-2) suffered his second loss, allowing three runs while recording just one out. The Whitecaps get their first walk-off victory since April 24 when Garrett Pennington hit a game-winning two-run double to beat the Lake County Captains 7-6. Gil finished the night going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI in the dramatic victory.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Dragons continue this six-game series with its penultimate game at LMCU Ballpark, scheduled for Saturday at 7:05pm. Righty Rayner Castillo gets the start for West Michigan against the Dragons Ovis Portes. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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