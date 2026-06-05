Cubs Return Home for Last Full Series of the First Half

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - Beginning on Tuesday, June 9, the South Bend Cubs will return home for their next six-game series at Four Winds Field. The Cubs will take on the Peoria Chiefs, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, in their first home series of June. South Bend will have an opportunity to clinch the West Division's first-half title and lock up a postseason spot this week, so it's a great time for an early-summer trip to the ballpark.

SPECIALTY FOOD ITEMS

Located in the left-field corner next to the new Event Building, Franx Hot Dog Cart prepares a new opponent dog each week. This week, it's the Poutine Dog, a jumbo hot dog with caramelized onions, cheese curds, and gravy.

The opponent cocktail will also be available at all concourse bars throughout the series. For the Peoria series, it's the Peoria Pop, which blends vodka, lemonade, blue curacao, grenadine, and cherry garnishing.

UPCOMING GAMES

Please note that gates now open 65 minutes before first pitch on weekdays and 95 minutes before first pitch on weekends.

Tuesday, June 9 (7:05 PM)

Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, and adults 21+ can enjoy half off White Claw Seltzers. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or show their Crimson Card at the box office receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Wednesday, June 10 (7:05 PM)

Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Teacher Appreciation: The South Bend Cubs will recognize local teachers and administrators with two free tickets to the game. Presented By Legacy Heating & Air.

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a special weekday fireworks show! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans who are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented By Sterling Health Care.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half-priced glasses of wine or wine slushies. Does not include sangria.

Thursday, June 11 (7:05 PM)

Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $3 fountain sodas (24 oz.) and domestic draft beer (16 oz.) all game long. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Friday, June 12 (7:05 PM)

Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Youth Sports Night: Celebrate youth sports All-Stars throughout Michiana. Baseball and softball organizations can participate in a special ticket fundraiser for their team. Contact Aric Kennedy in the Box Office for ticket information.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93.

Saturday, June 13 (7:05 PM)

Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Cancer Awareness Night: The South Bend Cubs join Beacon Health System as they stand up to cancer and support research to end cancer in our lifetime. On June 13, players will wear special purple jerseys that will be auctioned before the game. Presented By Beacon Health System.

Showcase Saturday: A night dedicated to a unique theme or special appearance. Presented By Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and 103.9 The Bear.

Sunday, June 14 (2:05 PM)

Gates open at 12:30 PM.

Soccer Ball Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a South Bend Cubs soccer ball. Presented By Toyota.

Los Cabritos Maldichos Day: Continuing the celebration of Latin culture, the South Bend Cubs will become Los Cabritos Maldichos for select games this season. Join us for a special pregame performance celebrating Latino culture with public address announcements in Spanish, Latin music, popular Latino food items, and more.

Sunday Funday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented by ABC-57 and B100. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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