Loons Pitching Blank Lugnuts, Perez and Meza Homer in 4-0 Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Three Great Lakes Loons (32-21) pitchers Brooks Auger, Matt Lanzendorfer and Jacob Frost combined to throw a one-hitter against the Lansing Lugnuts (24-31) on a 69-degree cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Great Lakes had one hit with a runner in scoring position, a two-run homer by Jose Meza in the fifth to claim the Loons team lead his eighth of the season. Eduardo Quintero walked on four pitches to reach. He singled first-pitch swinging to start the first inning. Nico Perez drove him home with a two-run 417-foot home run.

- Lansing batters had 10 walks and left 10 on base. Great Lakes starter Brooks Auger walked five but struck out four over four scoreless innings.

- Matt Lanzendorfer earned the win with 1.2 innings. He retired all five he faced with 30 pitches.

- Jacob Frost kept the Lugnuts hitters cold with three strikeouts in a 3.1 inning save. The left-hander walked five, three in the seventh but picked off Nate Nankil and finished the frame with a punchout.

- The Loons earned their second 4-0 shutout win of the season. It is their fifth shutout victory of the season.

Rounding Things Out

Eduardo Quintero extended his on-base streak to 30 games, tied for the longest in Loons history.

Up Next

Great Lakes is up 3-1 in the series over Lansing. Tomorrow Saturday, June 6th, the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Saturday is Princess Night presented by HighCountry Jumpers. Postgame enjoy a Fireworks Loontacular by Farm Bureau Insurance. Pregame features the Leadoff Hour, gates open at 5 p.m. and from 5 to 6, beer is half-off.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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