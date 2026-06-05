Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for June 5 (At West Michigan, 6:50 PM)

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, June 5, 2026 l Game # 55

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:50 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (31-23) at West Michigan Whitecaps (17-37)

RH David Lorduy (0-0, 2.25) vs. RH Carlos Marcano (0-1, 2.63)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fourth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 8, West Michigan 1 (all games at West Michigan).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 31-23, second place in MWL East Division, 1 game behind first place Great Lakes with 12 to play.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 4, West Michigan 3. In a game that featured six home runs and a total of only seven runs, the Dragons held off the Whitecaps as Trent Hodgdon notched a game-ending strikeout with the bases loaded. Kien Vu's two-run home run in the top of the eighth proved to be the big hit. Alfredo Alcantara and Alfredo Duno had solo homers for Dayton. Carter Graham collected three hits.

Current Series at West Michigan (6/2-6/7): Dayton 2, West Michigan 1. The Dragons have outscored the Whitecaps, 18-13. Dayton team stats in the series: .247 batting avg. (.182 with runners in scor. pos.); 8 HR, 4 SB, 4.50 ERA, 1 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are one game out of first place, trailing Great Lakes, in the East Division playoff race with 12 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons also have secured the tie-breaker over the Loons should the teams finish with identical records. Lake County is 2 1/2 games out of first. The Dragons have not won a First Half division title since 2007.

The Dragons 12 remaining first half games and their opponent records: 3 at West Michigan (17-37); 6 vs. Fort Wayne (24-30); 3 at Peoria (27-27).

The Dragons have won four of their last five games and six of their last eight.

Since April 28 (34 games), the Dragons are batting .269 with 46 home runs and an .822 OPS. They have 312 hits, most among the 30 teams at the High-A level (9.2 hits per game). Their 117 extra base hits (3.4 per game) since April 28 is second in the MWL behind Peoria.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Duno in his last 24 G (5/3-present) is batting .337, 10 HR, 6 2B, 19 RBI, 1.206 OPS, to raise his average from .203 to .274.

Carter Graham in his last 33 G (4/29-present) is batting .353, 6 HR, 12 2B, and 32 RBI with a 1.074 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .321.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 17 G is batting .348, 3 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 23 R, 1.010 OPS. For the year, he leads the MWL in hits (64) while batting .319.

Kien Vu has reached base 19 times in his last 10 G, going 10 for 34 (.294) with 1 HR, 2 3B, 1 2B, 4 BB, and 5 HBP.

Victor Acosta in his last 10 G is batting .323 (10 for 31) with 2 2B, 1 3B, and 6 RBI.

Peyton Stovall in his last 4 G is 4 for 12 (.333) with 3 HR, 1 3B, and 6 RBI.

-- Since May 1, Carter Graham leads the MWL in RBI (31), 2B (11), and hits (36). Since 5/1, he is batting .355 (3rd in MWL) with a 1.092 OPS (4th in MWL).

-- Since May 1, Alfredo Duno has posted an OPS of 1.157 (2 nd in MWL) with a slugging pct. of .710 (2 nd in MWL) and 10 HR (2 nd in MWL), batting .323 (11 th).

-- Carlos Sanchez for the full season is among the MWL leaders in hits (1 st), runs (2 nd), batting average (5 th), doubles (tied 3 rd), and extra base hits (tied 6 th).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, June 6 (7:15 pm): Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-1, 7.20) at West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (0-5, 6.55)

Sunday, June 7 (2:15 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (1-1, 5.19) at West Michigan TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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