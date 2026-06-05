Home Run for Life June 12

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Tiny but mighty - that's Lily. Though she has always been small in size, her personality, courage, and faith are anything but. She adores her pets - including cats, chickens, horses, donkeys, a peacock, and even a few spiders - and she loves being with her friends and family. At just 5 years old, Lily faced something no child should ever have to: a brain tumor.

During Easter break from kindergarten, Lily started having headaches. At first, her family thought it was her new eyeglasses. When the headaches persisted, her parents brought her to the Beacon Emergency Room. After hours of waiting, the words came that changed everything: "Lily has a brain tumor."

The diagnosis - a craniopharyngioma - was not cancerous but would cause lifelong health challenges. Her neurosurgeon, Dr. Fulkerson, prepared her family for what lay ahead, including surgery, radiation, and ongoing care. Supported by their Christ the King Catholic School community, "Team Lily" rallied with pink shirts, bracelets, and prayers.

Lily underwent surgery followed by 29 proton radiation treatments. Along the way, Beacon Children's Hospital became a place of comfort, thanks to caregivers who treated Lily like family. Nurses like Jon Wohlford, who always showed up with patience and kindness, made difficult moments a little easier.

Despite setbacks, Lily is blossoming again thanks to the support of her school, her church, and her care team at Beacon. Her parents are especially proud of her faith, which has carried her through each challenge.

In the coming weeks, Lily will experience a special milestone as she participates in Home Run for Life. Stepping onto the field and rounding the bases will be more than just an exciting moment - it will be a celebration of her courage, resilience, and the journey she has overcome. For Lily and her family, it represents strength, healing, and the joy of simply being a kid again.

Perhaps the most powerful moment of Lily's journey came on her 6th birthday. Instead of asking for gifts, Lily requested that all presents be donated to Beacon's Pediatric Floor to help other kids. Even in her own recovery, Lily was thinking of others.

Beacon Children's Hospital has given Lily and her family world-class care close to home, wrapped in compassion and community. Her story is a reminder of why your support matters - because kids like Lily deserve the chance to heal, to dream, and to shine.

Thank you to Horizon Transport for sponsoring this week's Home Run for Life game. Every dollar raised during the game will be matched by Horizon Transport and will benefit Beacon Children's Hospital. Horizon Transport, a highly respected leader in the RV world, is dedicated to the health and well-being of the children in our area. To make a donation, please click here.

Beacon Children's Hospital is Michiana's only community-owned, not-for-profit hospital designed just for kids!

Home Run for Life 2026 Dates (click each date to purchase tickets).

Friday, June 12 - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 25 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 7 - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 4 - 7:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.