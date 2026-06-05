TinCaps Game Information: June 5 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-30) vs. Lake County Captains (29-24)

Friday, June 5 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 55 of 132

LHP Kash Mayfield (3-1, 35.0 IP, 2.83 ERA) vs. LHP Rafe Schlesinger (3-2, 41.0 IP, 3.51 ERA)

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TRIBUTE TO THE FORT WAYNE DAISES: The TinCaps pay tribute to the Fort Wayne Daisies tonight at Parkview Field. A women's professional team that played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from 1945-1954, they won three straight regular season titles from 1952-1954. In attendance tonight at the ballpark is Dolly Vanderlip Ozburn, a former Daisy, and Mary Moore, another pivotal member of the Girls Professional Baseball community. Vanderlip Ozburn was a pitcher who made her debut with the Daisies at the age of 14 to play for Hall of Famer Jimmy Fox. After growing up in North Carolina, Dolly also played for the South Bend Blue Sox. Even after the league ended, she continued playing for a national all-star team. She also played field hockey at the University of Iowa. Vanderlip Ozburn earned 3 college degrees, going on to become a teacher and a coach. Moore played second base for the Springfield Sallies and Battle Creek Bells. She grew up near Detroit, where she still lives now, and after her baseball career, was a supervisor with Michigan Bell for 35 years, while continuing to play and coach softball. Moore has been instrumental in documenting the league's history by recording video interviews with nearly 200 former league players and staff members.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: Fort Wayne outfielder Kavares Tears clobbered his fifth home run of the season on Thursday, his second in as many games. The 454-foot shot to center field is the longest recorded home run hit by a TinCap this season. The former fourth-round pick of the Padres has three long balls against Lake County this season, with the first coming on April 14, his first at the High-A level. Tears later added a triple in the ninth frame, giving him 4 extra-base hits in his last 3 games. The 23-year-old also has a hit in six of his last seven games and has driven in 15 runs in his last 12.

KASH THAT CHECK: Fort Wayne left-hander Kash Mayfield will make his second start against Lake County this season tonight. His first outing against the Captains came on April 16 at Classic Auto Group Park in the first game of a doubleheader. Mayfield went five scoreless frames and punched out 8 batters while allowing one hit, his first knock given up of the season to Dean Curley in the fifth inning. The southpaw has struck out 8 or more hitters 3 different times this season, with 6 of his 9 starts being scoreless.

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS: The City of Fort Wayne announced Thursday that the top of the Harrison Square parking garage that's attached to Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne will be the location for this year's Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, July 4. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m., with ticketed fans being able to watch the display. Tickets will be sold even after the end of the game for fans hoping to watch the fireworks display. The top six highest single-game attendances in franchise history are all on the Fourth of July, and the 250th anniversary of American Independence is on the brink of breaking the TinCaps' single-game attendance record of 9,508.

WALK IT OFF: Fort Wayne now has three walk-off wins in 2026 following Justin DeCriscio's game-winning RBI single in the 9th inning Tuesday night. It's the second straight series with a walk-off win for the 'Caps, as Jack Costello blasted a game-winning three-run homer on May 22 in the 9th against Dayton. Rosman Verdugo delivered the first walk-off victory on a base hit against Lansing on April 9. It was also the team's first win at home in 2026 and Verdugo's first hit of the campaign. Fort Wayne had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last coming on July 30 against Great Lakes.

MOLDED BY CLAY: Fort Wayne closer Clay Edmondson earned his second consecutive win Tuesday night. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.41 ERA leads the Midwest League among arms and is second in all of Minor League Baseball with as many innings pitched (22.0). The sidewinder has only allowed 1 earned run across 22.0 frames and leads MiLB with 10 saves.







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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