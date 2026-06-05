Dragons to Recognize Community All-Stars Recipient During Game on June 9

Published on June 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons, in partnership with Flying Ace Express Car Wash, will recognize Montgomery County Animal Resource Center as a "Community All-Stars" recipient during a special inning break of the Dragons game on Tuesday, June 9, against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The game will start at 7:05 pm.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is the county's dog warden, focused on keeping both people and pets safe. The team responds to calls in the community, cares for dogs at the shelter and works with pets and their owners to help them stay together whenever possible.

Montgomery County is home to an estimated 140,000 dogs, so responsible pet ownership is critical, and ARC plays a vital role in making sure each pet is documented and identifiable by anyone in the community. Dog licensing is required by Ohio law and provides a quick and easy way for lost pets to be identified and returned home quickly and skip an extended stay in a shelter.

Microchipping adds another layer of protection. Unlike collars and tags, which can fall off, a microchip is a permanent form of identification that helps shelters, veterinary clinics, police officers or anyone with a scanner reunite lost pets with their owners. ARC and their partners work diligently to make this identification method available and provide updated contact information for owners and their pets which provides a vital resource when it's needed most.

In addition to ensuring pets are identifiable, Montgomery County also provides spaying and neutering resources throughout the community. Having pets fixed offers both behavioral and health benefits, contributing to longer, happier and healthier lives. Spaying and neutering animals also prevents unplanned litter, which in turn helps reduce the number of homeless animals.

Together, licensing, microchipping and spaying/neutering form the foundation of responsible pet ownership. These simple steps make a big difference and Montgomery County Animal Resource Center believe that responsible pet ownership makes an even bigger difference.

For their dedication to creating a safer, more compassionate, and humane community for all, we recognize the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center as a Dragons Community All-Star. To learn more about the Animal Resource Center and responsible pet ownership, visit www.mcanimals.org.

This event is the second of five special Community All-Stars spotlights at Dragons games this season. Community All-Stars is presented by Flying Ace Express Carwash.

Upcoming Honorees:

The Noble Circle Project - Friday, July 3

Journey League - Dayton - Tuesday, August 4

Team Tressel Fitness Challenge - Tuesday, September 1

Learn more about Community All-Stars Program presenting sponsor, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, at portal.expresswashconcepts.com/flyingacecarwash.

*Approved Dragons marks, logos, photos, and videos can be found here: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/vawqwub6gite6ajcinn14j6k6eb73tj9

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:

2026 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules

Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

The Dragons sellout streak is active and stands at 1,663 consecutive games. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.







Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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