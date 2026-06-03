Santos Activated from 7-Day IL
Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Nolan Santos has been activated from the 7-day IL and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with eight on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series against Wisconsin at Veterans Memorial Stadium today at 12:05.
Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2026
- PNC, TinCaps Name 2026 "Going to Bat for Small Business" Winners - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Santos Activated from 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:50 PM at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- Timber Rattlers Outlast Kernels in 14-11 Shootout - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Wisconsin Wins a Wild One in Cedar Rapids - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
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Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Santos Activated from 7-Day IL
- Timber Rattlers Outlast Kernels in 14-11 Shootout
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