Anderson (Cincinnati), Harrison Move on to OHSAA Region 8 Championship Game Thursday at Day Air Ballpark

Published on June 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - The Anderson (Cincinnati) Raptors and Harrison Wildcats have advanced to the OHSAA high school baseball Division II Region 8 championship game on Thursday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark.

Anderson defeated Kilbourne (Worthington) 2-1 in the first Region 8 semifinal on Wednesday. Harrison followed with a 2-1 victory over Loveland.

Anderson and Harrison will meet at 5 pm on Thursday at Day Air Ballpark for a berth to the Division II state semifinals on June 12 in Canton.

The Division IV Region 16 championship game will also be played tomorrow at Day Air Ballpark at 2 pm. Bishop Fenwick (Franklin) and Roger Bacon (St. Bernard) will compete for a berth to the Division IV state semifinals. Bishop Fenwick defeated Licking Valley (Newark) 16-6 Tuesday in a Region 16 semifinal in Dayton. Roger Bacon followed with an 8-1 win over Bethel (Tipp City) Tuesday. Division IV state semifinals are set for June 13 in Akron.

Fans can purchase tickets to Thursday's tournament games at Day Air Ballpark via the OHSAA's official ticketing platform at ohsaa.org/tickets. All tickets are sold as day passes and must be purchased online. All visitors should note Day Air Ballpark is a cashless facility.

A list of results and the remaining schedule of 2026 OHSAA State Baseball Tournament games at Day Air Ballpark can be found below:

Day Date Time Result/Matchup

Tuesday 6/2/2026 2:00pm Bishop Fenwick (Franklin) 16, Licking Valley (Newark) 6

Tuesday 6/2/2026 5:00pm Roger Bacon (St. Bernard) 8, vs. Bethel (Tipp City) 1

Wednesday 6/3/2026 2:00pm Anderson (Cincinnati) 2, Kilbourne (Worthington) 1

Wednesday 6/3/2026 5:00pm Harrison 2, Loveland 1

Thursday 6/4/2026 2:00pm Bishop Fenwick (Franklin) vs. Roger Bacon (St. Bernard)

Thursday 6/4/2026 5:00pm Anderson (Cincinnati) vs. Harrison

*Approved Dragons marks, logos, photos, and videos can be found here: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/vawqwub6gite6ajcinn14j6k6eb73tj9

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:

2026 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules

Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

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Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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