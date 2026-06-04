Captains' Luke Hill Named Midwest League Player of the Month

Published on June 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - On Thursday, June 4, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced that Lake County Captains INF Luke Hill, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Guardians prospect, has been named the Midwest League Player of the Month for the month of May.

Hill had a remarkable month at the plate, leading MiLB with an .808 slugging percentage and a 1.308 OPS. The 22-year-old also tied the High-A lead with a .500 OBP and led the Midwest League with 17 extra-base hits (eight doubles, one triple, and eight home runs). His eight home runs (also INF Jared Goedert in 2007) and 17 extra-base hits (also OF Anthony Gallas in 2011) were tied for the most by a Captain in the month of May since at least 2005.

Additionally, Hill ranked top-five in the Midwest League with 26 RBI (second), 59 total bases (tied for second), eight home runs (tied for second), and a .342 batting average (fourth). In 22 games played, he drew 22 walks to just 20 strikeouts while stealing five bases without being caught. The right-handed hitter recorded nine multi-RBI games and eight multi-hit games during the month of May, tallying both multiple hits and RBI in six contests.

Hill logged a 19-game on-base streak from May 7 to May 30, batting .371 with 23 hits, eight doubles, one triple, six home runs, 24 RBI, 21 walks to just 14 strikeouts, five stolen bases, and a 1.359 OPS during this span. He also tallied the first two multi-home run games of his pro career with two home runs on May 3 versus Beloit and May 13 at Dayton.

Hill's impressive month of May earned him a promotion to the Double-A Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, June 2.

Hill was also named the Midwest League Player of the Week and earned MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week honors for the week of May 11-17, becoming the first Captain to earn both honors since OF Alfonsin Rosario (week of June 30-July 6, 2025). Hill made Captains history in a 16-6 Lake County win on Wednesday, May 13, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. He became just the fifth Captain with at least four hits, two home runs, and five RBI in a game since at least 2005.

Hill was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is the first Lake County hitter to be named the Midwest League Player of the Month since INF Milán Tolentino, who earned the honor for the month of July in 2023.

The Captains will play Game 3 of their six-game road series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday, June 4, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, MLB.TV, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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